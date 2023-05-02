Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    This E-Boutique Has Put the Joy Back in Swimsuit Shopping

    May 2, 2023
    This E-Boutique Has Put the Joy Back in Swimsuit Shopping

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Summersalt

    Nobody—and I mean nobody—wants to walk into a retail space after a year-and-a-half of carbohydrate indulgence and try on a bathing suit in the glaring fluorescent light of a three-way mirror. I don’t care how pronounced your thigh gap is. The act of disrobing in public only to self-scrutinize is not an act of care. It is an act of terror.

    Thankfully, you no longer have to. Falling prey to the recommendation of many other women I know who are, like me, of a certain age, I recently invested in the Sidestroke swimsuit from Summersalt (my color choice: Seaweed & Seaglass & White Sand). Consider me converted: both to the one-piece revolution and to online bathing suit shopping. This swimsuit had me at “comfortable in the butt.” The suit is flattering, a win for this former marathon runner. But beyond that, it’s actually functional. You can jump in the water without fear of losing a top. You can eat a meal at a beachy restaurant without your tush making an unwanted appearance. You can eat Doritos on a boat (I’m not saying I’ve done this, but I’m just saying, for argument’s sake, you could) without having to suck anything in.

