Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Confirm Romance on Met Gala Red Carpet

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Anna Wintour has hosted and presided over the Met Gala since 1995, but this year’s edition has to go before the Fashion guru as she came to the event arm in arm with Oscar nominee Bill Nighy, seemingly confirming those romantic rumours.

Since last December, there has been buzz of a possible pairing The Telegraph reported that the 73-year-olds became close and had been seen together over the years, though neither confirmed their relationship status. That month, they were photographed together with Hugh Jackman at a screening of To live held at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York. Nighy earned an Oscar nomination for his work in that film.

A quick search reveals that they have known each other for years. They sat next to each other in the front row at the Mulberry Fall/Winter 2012 show in London on February 19, 2012. Wintour was once married to David Shaffer before they divorced in 1999. They share son Charles and daughter Bee Shaffer Carrozzini. She also had a long-term relationship with Shelby Bryan. Nighy was previously married to Diana Quick from 1980-2008.

THR has contacted representatives for Nighy and Fashion.

The Met Gala serves as the annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Timed to coincide with the unveiling of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition, this year is all about Karl Lagerfeld. Titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the collection honors the life and storied career of the late designer who passed away on February 19, 2019, and features more than 150 pieces, including sketches.

The dress code simply reads “In honor of Karl”, leaving it largely to the interpretation of the celebrities in attendance – and their stylists. The curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, says he hopes guests will “celebrate the spirit of Karl, and hopefully everyone will come out in vintage Chanel, vintage Fendi, vintage Chloé.” Lagerfeld also designed for homes, including his Patou and Balmain brands.

The Met Gala program features Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Fashion’s Wintour as co-chairs of the evening. Check out the best looks from the Met Gala here.