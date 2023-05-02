Supermodel Miranda Kerr gets an IV drip ahead of the Met Gala in New York City

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Miranda Kerr needed a pick-me-up for a big night at the Met Gala on Monday.

The Australian supermodel, 40, looked youthful and rejuvenated as she received an infusion of vitamins and hydration infusions.

The ex-Victoria’s Secret model shared the moment to her Instagram Story sitting with her arm outstretched as she took a dose for the anticipated fashion event.

“Quick IV with Samir,” she captioned the smiling photo.

The model is keeping fans posted as she prepares to walk the Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.

She will wear a beautiful white Dior dress with a fitted bodice and pearl embellishments.

The cover girl, known for her elegant and timeless fashion, has previously attended the Met Gala in 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

Last year, Kerr exuded elegance in a strapless ivory tulle Oscar de la Renta gown, custom by designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

She turned heads at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the low-cut dress that showed off her cleavage.

The brunette beauty is also dripping with stunning Bulgari jewelry, including a necklace, shimmering bracelet and large stud earrings.

Miranda went for old Hollywood glamor for her hair and makeup — she pulled her locks back into a chic chignon and opted for a bold red lip and outlined wing-tip eye.

Less than 24 hours before the biggest fashion night of the year, the supermodel-turned-beauty entrepreneur stepped outside New York City’s The Carlyle hotel.

She looked gorgeous and showed off her cherry red lip color on her way to the star-studded event

Stepping out in her gold metallic heels, the mother of three smiled as fans crowded at the entrance to catch a glimpse of her.

For her night out, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel’s wife completed her effortlessly chic look with oversized black shades, Louis Vuitton purse, gold hoops and brunette locks in a sleek bun.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who turned 40 last month, looked radiant as she opted for a casual look ahead of her much-anticipated ascent of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic steps.

Ahead of her recent milestone birthday, the businesswoman took to her company Kora Organics’ Instagram to share her secret to happiness and youth.

In 2022, Kerr showed off her stunning cleavage in a low-cut Oscar de la Renta gown and dazzling Bulgari diamond jewelry when she attended the Met Gala in New York City.

Plus, she was elated that being a mother to her three sons is “truly the most incredibly rewarding experience” of her life.

In addition to her eldest, Flynn, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, Kerr and Spiegel welcomed their first child, Hart, four, in 2018, and his younger brother Myles, three, the following year.

“Being a mother certainly has its challenges. Not all days are that easy, but I really try my best to be patient, kind and caring,” she said in her post.

The Sydney native continued, “Being a mother has taught me that I can do so much more than I actually thought. More love, more patience, more resilience.’

She went on to say that she learns “so much” from her little boys.

Kerr and her husband first met at a Louis Vuitton event in 2014.

The pair were officially dating in 2015 and they got engaged the following year before tying the knot in May 2017.

“It was wonderful to find someone who appreciated my kind heart and cheerful spirit,” she said of her partner in LVR magazine.

Miranda was previously married to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, whom she began dating in 2007.

They married just a month after getting engaged in June 2010, but announced they were divorcing in October 2013.