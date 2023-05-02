MOJAVE, Calif. – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday that a mass shooting in Mojave resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including three women and one man. The shooting occurred at a residence on H Street, close to Cerro Gordo Road.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the authorities do not have any information regarding a possible suspect or suspects involved in the incident.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the shooting around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, following which deputies were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered that four individuals had been shot at the H Street property.

Two women and a man were declared dead at the scene, while the third woman was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the identities of the victims at a later time.

This is a breaking news update.

The post DEVELOPING: 4 People Found Shot In The Head In California Mass Killing; Gunman On The Run appeared first on Breaking911.