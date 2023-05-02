Met Gala 2023: Doja Cat dresses as Karl Lagerfeld’s feline Choupette

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Doja Cat transformed into a feline with eye-catching facial prostheses when she made an unrecognizable spin on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday.

The rapper, 27, dressed up as the late Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s famous spoiled feline Choupette as she posed up a storm in a shimmering white dress complete with cat ears – ahead of the stars who dressed as the cat for the event.

Doja, who is no stranger to dazzling red carpet looks, wore heavy facial prosthetics that gave her a cat-like nose, mouth and lifted upper eyes when she arrived.

The star’s dress featured adorable cat ears and a shimmering open back, with the dress flowing into a dramatic ruffled train.

The star sported feline moves of liner and a collection of dazzling jewelry.

Doja cat!

Cat icon:

Jared Leto donned a full hair suit in Choupette’s likeness for the carpet, while Lil Nas X stripped naked and covered in silver paint and whiskers for his turn on the red carpet.

The 2023 Met Gala returns Monday night to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where everyone from Kim Kardashian to Paris Hilton will be attending the annual fundraising event.

Since 1948, stars have ascended the majestic staircase to a very exclusive party where no selfies are allowed.

Traditionally, the event takes place on the first Monday of May. It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM EST on May 1, 2023.

Fans can follow the event in real time via a live stream on Vogue.

This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The late German designer was the creative director of Chanel for a long time. He passed away at the age of 85 in 2019.

His beloved cat, Choupette, is even invited to the festivities.

The decision to honor Karl has sparked controversy given the many offensive comments he’s made over the years, from criticizing the #MeToo movement to opposing same-sex marriage.

Meow!

Her usual look: The star was photographed in NYC last month

The cat's whiskers:

Strike a pose:

Will they be there? Choupette is also invited to the event

Oh my!

Racy:

Meow:

Wow:

Notable:

Lol:

Gothic;

“I’m against it for a very simple reason: in the ’60s they all said we were entitled to the difference. And now they suddenly want a civilian life,” he said Shame of same-sex marriage.

‘It’s hard to imagine – one of the daddies at work and the other at home with the baby. What would that be like for the baby? Don’t know. I see more lesbians married with babies than boys married with babies. And I also believe more in the relationship between mother and child than in that between father and child.’

Although he eventually expressed his support for same-sex marriage at his Chanel haute couture show in the spring of 2013, he still said he was “less enthusiastic” about adopting same-sex children, according to the AP.

Along with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who directs and hosts the annual event, the 2023 MET Gala will also be co-hosted by Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and also Roger Federer.

While the show may be known for its glitzy and over-the-top red carpet — with details about what goes on inside that often remain mysterious — at its heart, it’s a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Last year, the 2022 MET gala alone raised a total of $17.4 million, reportedly Billboard.

This year, the entry fee has increased from $30,000 to $50,000, according to Page six.

Even if you have the money, that doesn’t guarantee entry to the party.

Every guest must be invited and there is a waiting list for the coveted golden ticket.

And status matters, according to The New York Timesmeaning the hottest stars are a shoo-in for an invite.

Paris Hilton is one of the big names attending what will be her first Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively, a frequent visitor, announced that she will not be at the party.

“I’ll look,” she said, according People.

Elle Fanning, Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony are among the other celebrities in attendance.

As for Wintour’s role in the bash, Vogue’s editor-in-chief hosts the party and oversees the guest list and even the menu.

She has been the president of the Met Gala since 1994 and continues to stand guard at every event.