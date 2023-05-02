2 Wisconsin Republicans want 14-year-olds to be allowed to serve alcohol in restaurants

Patrons gather at Pop’s Pub to watch the Green Bay Packers football game on November 6, 2022 in Muskego, Wisconsin.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

New proposed legislation would make it legal for kids as young as 14 to serve alcohol in Wisconsin.

Two Republicans circulated the bill this week, suggesting it offers a “simple solution” to labor shortages.

The move comes amid a seeming broader push by Republicans nationwide to roll back child labor laws.

Wisconsin restaurant patrons could soon be served alcoholic beverages by kids not yet old enough to drive — that is, if two Republican lawmakers have their say.

State Sen. Rob Stafsholt, of New Richmond, and state Rep. Chanz Green, of Grandview, circulated a bill on Monday that would allow child workers as young as 14 to serve alcohol to certain customers in bars and restaurants, according to The Associated Press, which was first to report on the proposed legislation.

The Republican duo are seeking additional co-sponsors for the bill, which they said in a Monday memo would create a “simple solution” to workforce shortage issues plaguing the state’s food and beverage industry, multiple media outlets reported.

Current Wisconsin law requires wait staff to be 18 or older to serve alcohol to restaurant and bar customers, but this week’s proposed legislation would broaden that age limit to include 14-17-year-olds.

The bill reportedly stipulates that such child laborers would only be allowed to serve alcohol while waiting on already seated customers, not people sitting at the bar. The facility’s licensed operator would also have to be on site and supervising when kids were serving, The AP reported.

In the memo this week, Stafsholt and Green cited “workforce issues” stemming from underage employees only being allowed to do “part of their job,” if they aren’t allowed to serve alcohol, according to the outlet.

The move comes amid a seeming broader push by Republicans across the country to roll back child labor laws. Lawmakers in Iowa and Minnesota have introduced legislation in recent weeks that seek to solve labor shortages with exceptions to child labor regulations.

Insider reported last month that hiring younger workers to fill open roles has historically been a common practice during labor shortages.

A wide-reaching Iowa bill would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in restaurants as long as their parent signs off on it. Only two other states in the country — Maine and West Virginia — allow teenagers that age to to serve alcohol, according to The National Institutes of Health.

The Wisconsin bill, if passed, would make the state the one with the lowest age limit for workers serving alcohol.

Current Wisconsin law allows 14-year-olds to be employed in “most” occupations, and children as young as 12 are permitted to work in certain industries, including agriculture, street trades, like newspaper delivery, at school sporting events, and as golf caddies, according to the state’s Department of Workforce Development.

The state also allows any minor to legally drink alcohol in bars and restaurants as long as they are with their parents.

The Republican proposal still has a long road ahead in order to become state law: The legislation must pass the state Senate and Assembly, both of which are currently controlled by Republicans, as well as get the approval of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, whose administration openly mocked the legislation on Monday, according to The AP.

Read the original article on Business Insider