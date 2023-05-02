Jared Leto hits the Met Gala red carpet as Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jared Leto took the Met Gala theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty to a whole new level by dressing up as Choupette, the late fashion designer’s beloved cat.

Leto, 51, took to the red carpet in a full-body white furry cat suit and took off the big head to pose for photographers on Monday night.

The cat was certainly a beloved pet, with Lagerfeld teasing in 2013 that he would even marry Choupette if it was legal, and after his death in 2019, it was also reported that he even set aside some money for the cat in his will.

Leto has a close relationship with Lagerfeld himself, with the actor set to star as the late fashion designer in a new biopic he’s also producing.

The entertainer is also about to release new music with his rock group 30 Seconds to Mars, due out on May 8.

Cat vibes: Jared Leto took the Met Gala theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty to a whole new level, dressing up as the late fashion designer’s beloved cat, Choupette

Unmasked: Leto, 51, took to the red carpet in a full-body white furry cat suit and took off the big head to pose for photographers on Monday night

When Leto hit the red carpet in the furry white cat suit, no one knew who it was until he finally took off the cat head and revealed himself, with Leto even giving a confused Lizzo a hug on the red carpet.

While talking to ET on the red carpet, Leto explained why he decided to dress up as the late designer’s cat.

‘I knew Karel. He was always such a kind man to me. I could imagine him looking down with a big smile on his face and seeing Choupette in all his glory. So it’s a pleasure to be here to support this benefit,” said Leto.

After walking as Choupette, Leto quickly changed and re-entered the red carpet in a long black top with diamond accents and lace sleeves, under a black cape with diamond-studded shoulder pads, black pants and black shoes.

In October, it was announced that Leto would star as Lagerfeld in a biopic he co-produced with Emma Ludbrook through their production company Paradox.

“I feel like this is a full circle moment and Karl would be proud of what we are doing,” Leto said in a statement.

‘Karl was an artist. Period of time. He was a fashion designer, he was a photographer, he was an artist. There was no definition of him. He was a creative powerhouse,” Leto added.

The film, which has the full support of Lagerfeld’s fashion house, follows “key relationships in Karl Lagerfeld’s life, told through an unpredictable lens, much like the man himself.”

Lizzo: When Leto hit the red carpet in the furry white cat suit, no one knew who it was until he finally took off the cat head and revealed himself, with Leto even giving a confused Lizzo a hug on the red carpet

Why: While speaking to ET on the red carpet, Leto explained why he decided to dress up as the late designer’s cat

Why: While speaking to ET on the red carpet, Leto explained why he decided to dress up as the late designer’s cat

Friendly Karl: ‘I knew Karl. He was always such a kind man to me. I could imagine him looking down with a big smile on his face and seeing Choupette in all his glory. So it’s a pleasure to be here to support this benefit,” said Leto

Quick change: After walking as Choupette, Leto made a quick change and hit the red carpet once again in a long black top with diamond accents and lace sleeves, under a black cape with diamond-studded shoulder pads, black pants and black shoes

Biopic: In October, it was announced that Leto would star as Lagerfeld in a biopic he co-produced with Emma Ludbrook through their Paradox production company

Proud: “I feel like this is a point where it has come full circle and Karl would be proud of what we are doing,” Leto said in a statement

Leto added, “There are a lot of relationships to explore. Karl had a career spanning over 50 years, so he was close to a number of people both personally and professionally. I can say that we are going to zoom in on important relationships that convey different parts of his life.’

The Met Gala-themed Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty was announced in September, but it was met with backlash due to some controversial comments.

He said in 2009 that “no one wants to see women around” and in 2018 commented that he was “fed up” with the #MeToo movement.

The exhibition Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty opens to the public on May 5 and closes on July 16, featuring more than 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs with accompanying sketches.