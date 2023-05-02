Met Gala 2023: Ozark star Julia Garner stuns in custom Gucci gown with black velvet cape

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Julia Garner was a vision of beauty and style at the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night.

The 29-year-old actress looked elegant as she walked the red carpet in a custom snow silk Gucci dress with twisted halter neckline and pearl-lined collar.

The Emmy-winning actress paired the dress with a black velvet cape while performing at fashion’s biggest night.

The Riverdale, New York-born star, who has worked with the high-end fashion label in the past, posed with her cape open to reveal a sparkling rogue interior.

Garner, who played Ruth Langmore on the Netflix series Ozark, wore her wavy blonde locks to the side as she donned gold earrings in the shape of a cornucopia.

Vibrant: Julia Garner, 29, was a vision of beauty and style at the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night

The Inventing Anna star was styled by Elizabeth Saltzman for the big night in the Big Apple.

Garner posed alongside fellow actresses Halle Baile and Daisy Edgar-Jones, who also dressed in Gucci at the event.

Garner has a few thriller movies scheduled for release, including The Royal Hotel; and Apartment 7A.

Garner was one of the stars to attend the annual fundraising event, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Paris Hilton scheduled to attend.

Since 1948, stars have ascended the majestic staircase to a very exclusive party where no selfies are allowed.

Traditionally, the event takes place on the first Monday of May. It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM EST on May 1, 2023.

This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The late German designer was the creative director of Chanel for a long time.

He passed away at the age of 85 in 2019 and his beloved cat, Choupette, was invited to the festivities.

Beauty: The actress looked elegant as she walked the red carpet in a custom snow silk Gucci dress with twisted halter neckline and pearl lined collar

Garner, who played Ruth Langmore on the Netflix series Ozark, wore her wavy blonde locks to the side as she donned gold earrings in the shape of a cornucopia

Chic: The Emmy-winning actress paired the dress with a black velvet cape while performing at fashion’s biggest night

Daring: The Riverdale, New York-born star posed with her cape open, revealing a sparkling rogue interior

Garner posed alongside fellow actresses Halle Baile and Daisy Edgar-Jones, who also dressed in Gucci at the event

Coming Soon: Garner has a few thriller movies scheduled for release, including The Royal Hotel; and Apartment 7A

The decision to honor Karl has sparked controversy given the many offensive comments he’s made over the years, from criticizing the #MeToo movement to opposing same-sex marriage.

“I’m against it for a very simple reason: in the ’60s they all said we were entitled to the difference. And now they suddenly want a civilian life,” he said Shame of same-sex marriage.

‘It’s hard to imagine – one of the daddies at work and the other at home with the baby. What would that be like for the baby? Don’t know. I see more lesbians married with babies than boys married with babies. And I also believe more in the relationship between mother and child than in that between father and child.’

Although he eventually expressed his support for same-sex marriage at his Chanel haute couture show in the spring of 2013, he still said he was “less enthusiastic” about adopting same-sex children, according to the AP.

Along with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who directs and hosts the annual event, the 2023 MET Gala will also be co-hosted by Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and also Roger Federer.

While the show may be known for its glitzy and over-the-top red carpet — with details about what goes on inside that often remain mysterious — at its heart, it’s a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Last year, the 2022 MET gala alone raised a total of $17.4 million, reportedly Billboard.

This year, the entry fee has increased from $30,000 to $50,000, according to Page six.