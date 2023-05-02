Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    News

    Texas Guv Walks Back Statement Calling Shooting Victims ‘Illegal Immigrants’

    By

    May 2, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Texas Guv Walks Back Statement Calling Shooting Victims ‘Illegal Immigrants’

    Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

    A day after he went out of his way to characterize the five victims of a Friday night shooting in Texas as “illegal immigrants,” Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a short statement on the matter, with a representative expressing “regret if the information was incorrect.”

    “We’ve since learned that at least one of the victims may have been in the United States legally,” said Renae Eze, a spokesman for Abbott. “We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal.”

    Eze attributed the inaccurate information to “federal officials.” She did not address the widespread backlash to Abbott’s rhetoric, which drew responses from the likes of Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg, who called the governor “a low life asshole” in a tweet, adding, “On behalf of those like my daughter who are victims of gun violence, FUCK YOU!!!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sudan’s two warring generals agree to seven-day truce ‘in principle’

    May 2, 2023
    News

    15-Year-Old Equestrian Star Killed In Tragic Accident During Competition, Officials Say

    May 2, 2023
    News

    DeSantis Expands Death Penalty In Florida To Cover Child Rapists, Setting Up Supreme Court Showdown

    May 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sudan’s two warring generals agree to seven-day truce ‘in principle’

    May 2, 2023
    News

    15-Year-Old Equestrian Star Killed In Tragic Accident During Competition, Officials Say

    May 2, 2023
    News

    DeSantis Expands Death Penalty In Florida To Cover Child Rapists, Setting Up Supreme Court Showdown

    May 2, 2023
    News

    King Charles’ Reign in Britain May Be Secure, but the Future Abroad is Uncertain, says Lord Ashcroft.

    May 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy