    Seth Meyers Says Fox News Employees Are Gripped With Fear and Panic

    May 2, 2023 , , ,
    NBC

    America is still reeling from the news that Tucker Carlson was abruptly dethroned from Fox News, the network he has ruled (ratings-wise) for a half-dozen years. While millions of people, including Seth Meyers, are watching the former bow tie addict’s ouster with amusement, Carlson’s former colleagues are reportedly not taking the news very well—and fearing for their own jobs.

    On Monday night, Meyers reported that a serious “sense of panic and fear has apparently set in at Fox News.” Referencing a new Rolling Stone article, the Late Night host says many of the network’s other biggest names/mouths are “openly worried about getting fired.”

    The article went on to state that “management is on the prowl for leakers, and the leakers themselves are dodging ‘snitches’ by putting fake names in their phone to hide incoming calls from reporters,” the thought of which really got Meyers laughing.

