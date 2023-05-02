Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    Video: Witness: Clashes on Labor Day in France and a number of countries around the world

    Hundreds of thousands took to the streets of France on Monday, on the occasion of Labor Day, to protest against the pension reform approved by President Emmanuel Macron, in demonstrations in Paris that included clashes between police and demonstrators, especially.

    Sophie Binet, Secretary General of the General Confederation of Labor, said that the turnout “this May 1st is among the largest” in the country’s Labor Day history.

    In turn, Laurent Berger, Secretary General of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor, considered that “the rate of mobilization is very large.”

