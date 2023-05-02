Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    News

    Greg Gutfeld Says Being Woke Is Just as Racist as White Nationalism

    By

    May 2, 2023 , , , ,
    Greg Gutfeld Says Being Woke Is Just as Racist as White Nationalism

    Fox News

    Being “woke,” the bane of many right-wing politicians and commentators, is apparently just as racist as advocating for white nationalism, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld argued Monday on The Five.

    The Fox panel was reacting to Elon Musk’s chummy interview Friday with Bill Maher, in which the Twitter CEO once again explained his issues with what he dubbed the “woke mind virus,” mainly that it poses a threat to free speech.

    Co-host Dana Perino, who not long ago admitted that being “woke” could mean different things to different people, began by voicing concerns about it “stalling progress” in the arts and in tech. Even “Hollywood,” she claimed, wants to pump the brakes on it.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

