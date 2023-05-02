Met Gala 2023: South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo stuns in satin Fendi ensemble

<!–

Her role in Netflix’s revenge drama The Glory has cemented her as South Korea’s biggest leading actress.

So it came as no surprise that Song Hye-kyo wowed fans on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

The 41-year-old, who is an ambassador for Fendi, was joined by the designer brand’s CEO, Serge Brunschwig.

The age-defying actress was the epitome of elegance and beauty in a soft pink satin two-piece gown with white lace from Fendi.

It had a bustier top and a floor-length peasant-style skirt.

For her hairstyle, the South Korean stunner opted for a modern twist on the popular ‘hime cut’ style, which has recently become a huge trend in Asia.

The regal looks involve having two big bangs framing the face.

She added two braids to the look to make it more unique, with one in the back while the other hung over her shoulder.

Hye-kyo’s recent revenge drama The Glory has become a blockbuster on Netflix and has been credited in part to the streaming giant’s huge subscriber increase in the Asia-Pacific region this year.

Known as the “Korean Wave,” South Korea’s entertainment industry has experienced a global boom in recent years.

“We are deepening our partnership with the Korean creative industry, which has spawned global hits such as Squid Game, The Glory and Physical:100,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

“With the partnership, we will continue to grow with the local industry while sharing the joy of entertainment with Korean storytellers with our fans around the world.

“We were able to make this decision because we are confident that the Korean creative industry will continue to tell great stories.”

He added that the South Korean president has been very supportive of the investment plan and that the stories are now “at the core of the global cultural zeitgeist.”

Squid Game, in which contestants play deadly kid games to win a huge cash prize, became the streaming giant’s highest-watched show of all time in 2021.

The Glory, which tells the story of a woman taking revenge on her childhood bullies, was also the platform’s most-watched show worldwide the week it released in March.

In January, Netflix said it would bring 34 Korean titles to its platform by 2023, including original productions, to keep up with growing global interest in K content.

Outside of The Glory, Hye-kyo is best known for her roles in the melodramas Descendants of the Sun and That Winter the Wind Blows, as well as Wong Kar-wai’s martial arts epic The Grandmaster.