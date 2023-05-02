MasterChef Jock Zonfrillo dead: Andy Allen breaks his silence and posts heartbreaking tribute

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Devastated Andy Allen has broken his silence over the tragic death of his MasterChef Australia co-star and longtime friend Jock Zonfrillo.

The Scottish-Australian chef was found dead by police at about 2am on Monday at a hotel on Lygon Street in Carlton, Melbourne. He was 46.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post on Tuesday, 35-year-old Allen spoke about how his life will never be the same after losing his mentor and confidant.

“When I met you 5 years ago, I knew our lives would change forever. What I didn’t realize is how close Alex (Allen’s wife) and I would get outside the kitchen with you, Lauren (Zonfrillo’s wife) and your kids,” the TV chef began.

He then went on to praise Zonfrillo for being such an inspirational force, both as a culinary maestro and as a friend.

Sure, you taught me so much about food, but it’s the lessons I learned about what it means to be a great father, husband, and friend that I’ll take from our time together and will stay with me forever. ‘ he continued. .

Allen, who co-hosted the popular Channel 10 cooking show with Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong in 2019, said how much he will miss Zonfrillo and their time together on set.

“I will miss the way you guided me and every contestant who walked into the MasterChef kitchen, I will miss you ordering the entire menu no matter how many dishes are deep and letting me eat every last bite,” he wrote.

“I will miss your morning coffee that made me tremble with the amount of caffeine you could get from each individual bean, I will miss the morning FaceTimes with Loz, Alfie and Isla but overall I will miss you taking care of me every day .’

“Thank you for constantly making me laugh and for being there when I cried. You truly were the complete package companion and life will never be the same without you. I know you look down on Loz, Ava, Sophia, Alfie & Isla. Give it up for Jock Zonfrillo.”

Police found Zonfrillo’s body around 2am on Monday after being called to a hotel on Lygon Street in Melbourne’s Carlton for a welfare check.

No cause of death has been released, but police say his death is not being treated as suspicious. A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Zonfrillo is survived by his third wife, Lauren Fried, and his four children: teenage daughters Ava and Sophia, from his first two marriages, and six-year-old Alfie and two-year-old Isla, with Fried.

The Glasgow-born chef joined Andy Allen and Melissa Leong as the host of the popular cooking show Channel 10 in 2019.

The trio replaced original judges Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan after they left the show over a pay dispute.

“With hearts completely shattered and with no way of knowing how to go through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” his family said in a statement Monday.

“There are so many words to describe him, so many stories to be told, but right now we are too overwhelmed to put them into words.

‘For those who crossed his path, became his mate or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scotsman in your heart when you have your next whisky.

“We beg you to please let us grieve in private as we find a way to navigate this, and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”