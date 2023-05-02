Colbert Returns to Roast Tucker Before Strike Shuts Down Late-Night

CBS

Stephen Colbert returned to The Late Show stage on Monday night after a week’s vacation, practically bursting out of his body to finally be able to talk about all the headlines he missed while he was away.

“We have been off the air for a week,” Colbert told the audience by way of greeting. “You know who else has? Tucker Carlson! The difference is: I’m allowed back on.” Though he had to hold off for a full week in order to deliver that news to his audience, being able to say “Fox News fired Tucker Carlson” was worth the wait. “I feel like I just had the best pee of my entire life,” the freshly relieved host stated.

But those were just the first shots fired in what became a full-throated attack on Fox News’ former golden boy, who was unceremoniously dumped by the network for reasons that have yet to be officially divulged or confirmed. Though Colbert had some ideas, including the fact that Carlson was regularly bad-mouthing his colleagues and bosses to friends via private messages that were blissfully made public during the Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit.

