“Princess Anne opposes idea of ‘slimmed-down monarchy’”

Princess Anne today warned of further downsizing of the British monarchy, stating: ‘From my point of view it doesn’t sound like a good idea’.

The Queen’s only daughter, 72, who plays a key role in her brother Charles’ coronation on Saturday, spoke in defense of the royal family in a candid interview with Canada’s CBC News.

As of 2020, Meghan and Harry have stepped down as working royals and Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH, patronages and military ties by his mother. Before he became king, Charles talked about wanting fewer working members of the royal family and a cheaper, smaller institution.

But Princess Anne has suggested she believes the pool of working royals is already small enough, in a nod to the downfall of Megxit and her brother Andrew.

She said, “Well, I think the ‘slimed down’ was said on a day when there were still a few people around,” she said.

“From my point of view, it doesn’t sound like a good idea, I’d say. I’m not sure what else we can do.”

She defended the monarchy’s role in modern times, especially with a new king ascending to the throne, adding, “There will be (talks about relevance) everywhere.” It’s not a conversation I would necessarily have. It is perfectly true that there is a point where you have to have that discussion, but I just want to underline that the monarchy, with the constitution, provides a measure of long-term stability that is actually quite difficult to obtain in any other way. ‘

A refreshingly fluff-free interview with Princess Anne by CBC’s @adriarsenaultwho (among many questions) asked the Princess Royal about the growing decline in support for the British monarchy and how they are dealing with it as a family: pic.twitter.com/TDiGkou6EO — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 1, 2023

The 72-year-old claimed the British public would know what to expect from the king as he prepares to formalize his position in a much-anticipated ceremony on Saturday (pictured: Charles and Camilla pose for a photo at the Blue Drawing Room in Buckingham Palace on April 4, 2023)

Anne stressed today that the monarchy is in safe hands with King Charles after sitting down for a rare interview ahead of her brother’s coronation.

Speaking to Canadian television channel CBC News, the Princess Royal acknowledged that the monarchy’s relevance would be questioned in some circles, despite a major poll revealing unwavering support for the family.

And the 72-year-old claimed the British public would know what to expect from the king as he prepares to formalize his position in a highly anticipated ceremony on Saturday.

“Well you know what you’re getting because he’s been practicing for a while and I don’t think he’s going to change,” she said.

‘He is committed to his own level of service and will continue to do so.’

Anne was also questioned about suggestions that the monarchy is suffering from a dip in popularity, with some questioning its relevance in 2023.

This is despite a major poll by former Conservative Vice-Chairman Lord Ashcroft showing that Britain would firmly support the monarchy if a referendum were held tomorrow.

“We don’t have to deal with it in many ways (a drop in the number of people who want to continue the monarchy), not least because it’s the monarch who is the key to this and the constitution that underpins the monarchy.” lies,” she said.

“We as a family see ourselves as there to support that role.

“What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy and the way it can convey continuity, not only of importance, but of service and understanding of the way people and communities want to live their lives.

“I think so often we get the chance to see communities and the people who do things very well and are very generous with their time in a way that when you look at the media you tend not to get that impression. to get.

Harry and Meghan’s cheerleader, Omid Scobie, praised the discussion when he posted it on social media.

He wrote, “A refreshingly fluff-free interview with Princess Anne by CBC’s @adriearsenault, who (among many questions) asked the Princess Royal about the growing decline in support for the British monarchy and how they are coping as a family.”

Britain’s King Charles III (L) and Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the state funeral of their mother, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

The largest study of the royal family since the queen’s death gave the king a welcome boost in his coronation week.

More than half of the United Kingdom would vote for a constitutional monarchy, less than a quarter against.

Another boon for Charles III was that two-thirds of the 11,450 people surveyed agreed that the royal family “might seem like a strange system in this day and age, but it works.”

Around the same margin also supported the current system as ‘more stable’ and ‘an asset to the UK’.

In the interview, Anne also reflected on the death of her mother, the Queen.

Speaking of the days they traveled across the country during the mourning period, she said, “I think we shot a lot of it, partly because we knew the route and I saw people I knew along the way.

“It was such an impressive sight and it was more than that because it was really moving in the way people reacted and how they did things.

“People brought out their ponies and horses, but they didn’t just bring them out, they braided them, they were well dressed and well made up.

“They brought their tractors out and they parked them neatly, they were all clean.

“Coming from a rural background I was really impressed, it was just an amazing sight.

“But the huge number of people who turned up in very special places.

‘You will never miss that and the atmosphere it created.

“Leaving Balmoral was never easy, but it never has been. I was just as bad when I left as a kid because I didn’t like leaving (I was happy there).’