    What split? Sean Diddy Combs and Yung Miami arrive at Met Gala despite confirming break up

    What split? Sean Diddy Combs and Yung Miami arrive at Met Gala despite confirming break up

    Which split? Sean Diddy Combs and Yung Miami arrive at Met Gala despite confirmation that they broke up two weeks earlier

    published: 11:24 PM EDT, May 1, 2023 | Updated: 00:56 EDT, May 2, 2023

    Nearly two weeks after confirming their split, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Yung Mami surprised fans by coming to the 2023 Met Gala together.

    The 53-year-old music mogul walked hand-in-hand on the Met Gala red carpet with his 29-year-old ex (born Caresha Romeka Brownlee).

    The pair confirmed they started dating last June, though Miami revealed in mid-April that they are no longer together.

    ‘We’re still friends! We are still good friends! But we are single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not going to put a title on it,” she said.

    Apparently, the exes are attending the annual gala to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City as friends.

    “This is like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I’m blessed to have her as my date tonight,” he added.

    “We were fucking hard with each other. At one point we were together every day. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it,” she added.

    Diddy also gave kind words to the designer who inspired this year’s Met Gala theme, Karl Lagerfeld.

    “I had the chance to spend time with Karl when I was designing Sean John, as was a fellow designer. And he was so creative and he had such attention to detail,” he said.

    His date also talked about making her Met Gala debut, saying, “It feels like a dream come true.” I’m like, ‘OK, you made it through.’ It was good, it was perfect! It was everything

