French Interior: 406 police officers were injured during the May 1 demonstrations, and 540 demonstrators were arrested.

The unions announced the participation of about two million and 300 thousand French people in the demonstrations and marches that took place in various parts of the country, while the Ministry of the Interior indicated that the number of participants reached 800 thousand.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanan said today, Tuesday, that 406 security personnel were injured after clashes with protesters, on Monday, during demonstrations called by the unions on the occasion of Labor Day and denouncing the law to amend the retirement age.

The difference in these numbers of demonstrators, whose participation is announced by the unions and the authorities, is often high.