Canadian Farmer Turned ‘Superman’ Escaped Putin’s Troops to Save Little Girl

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Courtesy of Tom Mutch/Reuters

KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Eastern Ukraine—When one of the eight Russian soldiers in the room cocked his weapon and held it ready, Paul Hughes, a volunteer aid worker from Canada, thought his time was up.

“I kept thinking over and over, I’m going to die… people kept coming in and out of the back and I’m like, that’s where they keep the bodies and that’s where they’re going to shoot me,” he said, recounting his terrifying ordeal in an interview with The Daily Beast.

He appeared to be in high spirits last month at a training ground near the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, in the Donbas region. Here, a group of Canadian soldiers from the Saber team were busy training local Ukrainian troops on emergency medical equipment. Hughes had used donated funds to buy an ambulance in order to assist with casualty evacuation training.

