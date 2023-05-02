It’s About Damn Time Lewis Black Got to Host ‘The Daily Show’

Comedy Central

After 27 years as a contributor on The Daily Show, Lewis Black is finally getting the chance to host. While the comedian candidly admits that it took Comedy Central long enough to give him a call, he is set to take the reins as guest host for the week of June 20—assuming the WGA strike is resolved by then.

In his return to The Last Laugh podcast, Black drops his angry persona and reflects on his comedic legacy. He also talks about why he called his latest stand-up special Tragically, I Need You—available to stream today on YouTube—and weighs in on misplaced conservative outrage over Bud Light and Fox News’ decision to fire “asshole” Tucker Carlson.

I casually ask Black how it’s going before we start recording, and he replies with deep sarcasm, “Oh, every day just gets better and better. How do we even ask that question anymore when every moment is just spectacular?” Moments later, the comedian’s signature anger comes roaring to life when he can’t find the headphone jack on his Apple laptop: “That would mean that it was built by a company that gives a fuck.”

