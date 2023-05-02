Amazon Pet Day deals: Live sale highlights on treats, toys & tech

Amazon
The Amazon Pet Day deals are live and so are we! Amazon’s dedicated annual pet sale is a 48-hour smorgasbord of discounts aimed at our hairy, scaly, and furry friends. As with any Amazon sale, it can be hard work trying to filter out the genuine bargains and quality items amongst the thousands of discounts buried on the site.
We can help though, our team of pet-loving deal hunters is combing through various categories to help recommend the best Amazon Pet Day deals. If we wouldn’t buy it for a pet of our own, we won’t recommend you do either. Expect big price drops on food, treats, pet care, litter, vacuum cleaners, trackers, pet cams, bedding, toys, and much more.
Directly below, you’ll find links to various categories if you’d like to dive in and have a browse yourself. Further down the page, is our live blog where we’ll be adding fresh highlights throughout the next two days.
Frontline Plus for Cats and Kittens (6 treatments) – $70.90 $53.19
It’s not only dogs that should be on year-round flea and tick medication. Cats can get sick from these pests too. Frontline Plus is the best over-the-counter preventive for cats because it kills fleas of all life stages, ticks, and chewing lice. It is easy to apply to the back of the neck once a month and can be given to kittens as young as 8 weeks old.
Frontline Plus for Dogs 45-88 lbs. (6 treatments) – $81.99 $53.19
Veterinarians recommend giving dogs flea and tick prevention year-round. For an over-the-counter flea and tick medicine, our top pick is Frontline Plus. It kills fleas at all life stages, ticks, and chewing lice and is safe for puppies over 8 weeks old. This deal will get you six months of prevention for $20 less than you’d typically spend.
Amazon
Uproot Cleaner Pro Pet Hair Remover – $31.99 $18.99
While vacuum cleaners are getting much better at picking up pet hair, sometimes it’s simpler to have something more portable to hand. Not to mention considerably cheaper. This scraper can be used on a range of surfaces and really digs down into fabrics to extract the hair, along with any dust clinging to it, allowing for a much deeper clean on carpets, rugs, furniture, and more. Cheaper than a new vacuum at just $19, and much more reusable than sticky lint rollers.
Amazon
Yaheetech Cat Tree – $66 $51 (with coupon)
Wow, that’s a lot of cat tree for your money. Already reduced to $59, be sure to tap that coupon box to bring the price down to $51 at checkout. Cat tree prices vary wildly on Amazon, in many cases for nigh-on identical models. We’ve seen ones with this many platforms go for well over $100, so this seems like a solid bargain and it has a strong selection of customer reviews to back that up.
Amazon
Texsens Backpack Pet Carrier – $26 $21
Tired of swapping sore hands with your usual pet carrier? If you have a cat or a small dog, this backpack is much easier to handle and can even be used to take your pet for a stroll. It’s very well ventilated and your pet will be able to see outside easily too. There’s no solid cover involved though, so it won’t keep them dry if you get caught out in the rain. It is approved by most airlines to go under your seat. All in all, at $21, it’s a very affordable way to make trips to the vets, flights, or walks easier.