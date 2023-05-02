Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    This Airbnb owner put 2 tiny houses in his yard to make extra cash, and now they’re his primary income — see inside

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    Ansel Troy is an Airbnb owner in Oakland, California. He has two tiny homes on his property.
    Troy’s tiny homes were just a way to make extra cash, but now they’re his primary income. 
    You can tour the homes below, and read more about Troy’s business here. 

    The “Tiny Heauxtel” is a tiny home that rents on Airbnb in Oakland, California. It’s host Ansel Troy’s second Airbnb property, which he purchased in 2021 for $35,000.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The original tiny home and the Tiny Heauxtel are both housed on the side of Troy’s home in East Oakland.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The tiny house is 18 feet long.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    Troy is very transparent about the neighborhood the home is in, warning guests that there might be trash in the streets. He also urges visitors to treat the unsheltered community with respect.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The tiny hotel rents for between $90 and $250 per night depending on the time of year.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    When Troy purchased the Tiny Heauxtel, he wanted a blank space that he could put time and effort into designing.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    It took him a year to finish decorating and list the house on Airbnb.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The tiny hotel has windows all around, providing lots of natural light.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    He originally intended for the hotel to be a greenhouse, inspired by how many people purchased plants during the pandemic.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    While he didn’t end up making the tiny house a greenhouse, there are several fake plants around the space.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The bed is a loft above the main living space.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The wall by the bed is decorated with a mirror and a neon sign that says, “Do what you love.”

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The bathroom features a wall next to the bathtub with more than 24 planters.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The bathtub came with the tiny house.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The bathroom has a large mirror in front of the sink as well as on the ceiling.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    Troy wanted the space to be Instagrammable, and used inspiration from Etsy, Instagram, and Pinterest to design it.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The hanging canoe with plants in it was inspired by one interior stylist Hilton Carter has above his dining table. Troy’s canoe was ordered from Etsy.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    A portrait of Big Worm from the movie “Friday” is one of Troy’s favorite pieces. It was inspired by growing up in the 80s.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    Troy spent approximately $9,700 on decor and decorations.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The tiny hotel has two TVs: one in the main living space and one in the loft.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The bathroom floor is covered by “love” wallpaper Troy purchased and installed himself from art seller Society 6. The wallpaper was created by a company called For Petes Sake.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    He put polyurethane over it to help it last.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The sink is a repurposed old stove that is no longer operational as a stove. Other than the bathtub, it’s the only thing that remains from when Troy purchased the tiny house.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The kitchen is equipped with a fridge, microwave, coffee maker, and hot water kettle.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    The tiny hotel also features a transparent speaker that Troy ordered from the UK, and which took months to arrive.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

    Troy is now a full-time Airbnb owner, managing the Tiny Heauxtel and his first tiny house — both of which are right next to his home.

    Courtesy of Ansel Troy

