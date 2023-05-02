This Airbnb owner put 2 tiny houses in his yard to make extra cash, and now they’re his primary income — see inside

The “Tiny Heauxtel” is a tiny home that rents on Airbnb in Oakland, California. It’s host Ansel Troy’s second Airbnb property, which he purchased in 2021 for $35,000.
The original tiny home and the Tiny Heauxtel are both housed on the side of Troy’s home in East Oakland.
The tiny house is 18 feet long.
Troy is very transparent about the neighborhood the home is in, warning guests that there might be trash in the streets. He also urges visitors to treat the unsheltered community with respect.
The tiny hotel rents for between $90 and $250 per night depending on the time of year.
When Troy purchased the Tiny Heauxtel, he wanted a blank space that he could put time and effort into designing.
It took him a year to finish decorating and list the house on Airbnb.
The tiny hotel has windows all around, providing lots of natural light.
He originally intended for the hotel to be a greenhouse, inspired by how many people purchased plants during the pandemic.
While he didn’t end up making the tiny house a greenhouse, there are several fake plants around the space.
The bed is a loft above the main living space.
The wall by the bed is decorated with a mirror and a neon sign that says, “Do what you love.”
The bathroom features a wall next to the bathtub with more than 24 planters.
The bathtub came with the tiny house.
The bathroom has a large mirror in front of the sink as well as on the ceiling.
Troy wanted the space to be Instagrammable, and used inspiration from Etsy, Instagram, and Pinterest to design it.
The hanging canoe with plants in it was inspired by one interior stylist Hilton Carter has above his dining table. Troy’s canoe was ordered from Etsy.
A portrait of Big Worm from the movie “Friday” is one of Troy’s favorite pieces. It was inspired by growing up in the 80s.
Troy spent approximately $9,700 on decor and decorations.
The tiny hotel has two TVs: one in the main living space and one in the loft.
The bathroom floor is covered by “love” wallpaper Troy purchased and installed himself from art seller Society 6. The wallpaper was created by a company called For Petes Sake.
He put polyurethane over it to help it last.
The sink is a repurposed old stove that is no longer operational as a stove. Other than the bathtub, it’s the only thing that remains from when Troy purchased the tiny house.
The kitchen is equipped with a fridge, microwave, coffee maker, and hot water kettle.
The tiny hotel also features a transparent speaker that Troy ordered from the UK, and which took months to arrive.
Troy is now a full-time Airbnb owner, managing the Tiny Heauxtel and his first tiny house — both of which are right next to his home.