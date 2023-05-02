Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    Bonus: Live from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    Bonus: Live from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    This past week, luminaries from politics, media and Hollywood came together for the annual White House Correspondents’ dinner in Washington. Playbook co-author and Deep Dive host Ryan Lizza joined forces with Major Garrett, CBS News’ Washington correspondent and host of the popular podcast, The Takeout, at the POLITICO-CBS News reception to bring you this very special live show.

    The show features guests such as Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.); Asa Hutchinson, the GOP presidential candidate and former Arkansas governor; comedian Roy Wood Jr., who provided the entertainment at the dinner; and many other big names in the world of politics and media.

    This originally aired live on SiriusXM, but it’s just so good that we had to put it out here for all of you to enjoy.

