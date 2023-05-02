Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie arrive at Met Gala after party

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie continued the Met Gala celebrations as the BFFs rocked together at an after party Monday night.

But just six months ago, the Australian actress, 32, was forced to set the record straight after she was pictured “crying” seemingly outside Cara’s home.

Margot’s teary-eyed outing in September came after the British model caused health problems with a series of confused public appearances.

Cara hadn’t made an appearance in NYC for the launch of her fashion collection honoring the late designer Karl Lagerfeld at the upscale restaurant Saga in the financial district.

Nor did she attend the Emmy Awards along with her Only Murders In The Building co-stars.

The actress, 32, lugged her essentials around in a black and white handbag as she added inches to her enviable black-heeled body.

The disturbing photos came a week after the one-time “it-girl” sparked concern among her devoted fans by appearing erratic and out of shape at Van Nuys Airport.

But in a November interview with Vanity purseinsisted Margot was not with Cara at all and that she had only had something in her eye.

She explained that her mom wanted to know if both she and Cara were okay, telling the magazine, “I’m like, First of all, yes and yes.”

“And second, I’m not at Cara’s house, I’m outside an Airbnb I rented for five days! And I’m not crying!”

‘I had something in my eye. I try to grab my face mask, hold a coffee cup, and I can’t get a hair out of my eye.’

Half a year later, Cara and Margot seemed to have left the drama when they were first seen together again.

The supermodel, 30, continued to show off her bold new platinum look as she arrived dressed in a form-fitting black dress with a leg-flashing thigh split.

Accessorizing with a collared tie around her neck and cuffs, Cara increased her height with platform boots.

Her dress had a bold thigh-high slit and she accentuated her height with lace-up platform boots.

Margot also made her way to New York City social club Zero Bond, putting on a leggy display in a sequined black mini dress with white zigzag lines.

The 2023 Met Gala returned on Monday night, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Paris Hilton attending the annual fundraising event.

Since 1948, stars have ascended the majestic staircase to a very exclusive party where no selfies are allowed.

Traditionally, the event took place on the first Monday of May. It was scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM EST on May 1, 2023.

This year’s theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The late German designer was the creative director of Chanel for a long time. He passed away at the age of 85 in 2019.

His beloved cat, Choupette, was even invited to the festivities.

The decision to honor Karl has sparked controversy given the many offensive comments he’s made over the years, from criticizing the #MeToo movement to opposing same-sex marriage.

“I’m against it for a very simple reason: in the ’60s they all said we were entitled to the difference. And now they suddenly want a civilian life,” he said Shame of same-sex marriage.

Although he eventually expressed support for same-sex marriage at his Chanel haute couture show in the spring of 2013, he still said he was “less enthusiastic” about adopting same-sex children, according to the AP.

Along with Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, who directs and hosts the annual event, the 2023 Met Gala was also co-hosted by Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel and also Roger Federer.

While the show may be known for its glitzy and over-the-top red carpet — with details about what goes on inside that often remain mysterious — at its heart, it’s a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Last year, the 2022 Met Gala alone raised a total of $17.4 million, reportedly Billboard.

This year, the entry fee has increased from $30,000 to $50,000, according to Page six.

Even if you have the money, that doesn’t guarantee entry to the party.

Every guest must be invited and there is a waiting list for the coveted golden ticket.

And status matters, according to The New York Timesmeaning the hottest stars are a shoo-in for an invite.

Paris Hilton was one of the big names in attendance this year, in what was her first Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively, a frequent visitor, announced she would not be at the party.

“I’ll look,” she said, according People.

Elle Fanning, Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony were among the other celebrities in attendance.

As for Wintour’s role in the bash, Vogue’s editor-in-chief hosts the party and oversees the guest list and even the menu.

She has been the president of the Met Gala since 1994 and continues to stand guard at every event.