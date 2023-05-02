Kylie Jenner’s adorable daughter Stormi, 5, poses up a storm before the Met Gala

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi stole the show when she posed in front of a storm in a cheeky pre-Met Gala performance Monday night.

In an adorable music video shot in a New York hotel lobby with her reality star mom, 25, the five-year-old turned heads when she saw cameras.

Stormi, who accompanied Kylie in the car ride to the Met Gala because she couldn’t walk the red carpet, smiled as she posed for cheeky photos.

She also stuck out her tongue while photographers took pictures and her mother held her hand.

Stormi wore a white t-shirt, denim jacket and jeans as she put on the funny display in the adorable clip captured by Deux Moi.

Adorable: Kylie Jenner’s adorable daughter Stormi stole the show when she posed in front of a storm in a cheeky pre-Met Gala performance on Monday night

Cute: In an adorable video clip shot in a New York hotel lobby with her reality star mom, 25, the five-year-old turned when she saw the cameras waiting

Kylie later had all eyes on her when she took the 2023 Met Gala red carpet by storm in a sizzling scarlet dress.

The lip kit mogul looked ravishing in a tailored Jean Paul Gaultier asymmetrical dress with a thigh-high leg split that showed off her toned pins as she took to the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The lavish ensemble also featured a matching two-tone robe in baby blue and bright red.

The mum-of-two — who was also joined by sister Kendall Jenner, 27, and older half-sister Kim Kardashian, 42, at the biggest fashion night — added height to the look with a pair of sophisticated red heels.

The reality TV star wore her raven black locks parted to the side and pinned up in a chic hairstyle with voluminous curls.

Kylie wore perfect glamour, including a hint of pink blush on her cheeks and nude matte lipstick.

Kylie accessorized her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings and sparkly rings.

The dress code of the 2023 fashion extravaganza was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, a tribute to the controversial fashion designer, who died in February 2019 at the age of 85 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

On the road: Earlier in the day, Kylie was seen holding hands with Stormi as she left her New York hotel on her way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Mama’s Girl: The reality star’s girl always stayed by her side in a behind-the-scenes video

Kylie shares Stormi and son Aire Webster, 15 months, with her rapper ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, 32.

The 2023 Met Gala returned Monday night to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where everyone from Kim Kardashian to Paris Hilton was on hand to attend the annual fundraising event.

Since 1948, stars have ascended the majestic staircase to a very exclusive party where no selfies are allowed.

Traditionally, the event took place on the first Monday in May, while fans could follow the event in real time via a live stream on Vogue.

This year’s theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The late German designer was the creative director of Chanel for a long time. He passed away at the age of 85 in 2019.

The decision to honor Karl has sparked controversy given the many offensive comments he’s made over the years, from criticizing the #MeToo movement to opposing same-sex marriage.

“I’m against it for a very simple reason: in the ’60s they all said we were entitled to the difference. And now all of a sudden they want a civil life,” he told Vice about same-sex marriage.

‘It’s hard to imagine – one of the daddies at work and the other at home with the baby. What would that be like for the baby?

‘Don’t know. I see more lesbians married with babies than boys married with babies. And I also believe more in the relationship between mother and child than in that between father and child.’

Sizzling! Kylie later had all eyes on her when she took the 2023 Met Gala red carpet by storm in a sizzling scarlet dress by Jean Paul Gaultier