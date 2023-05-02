Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    News

    Court Hears Final Words of Woman Who Died in Giant Monkey Frog Mucus Ritual

    By

    May 2, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Court Hears Final Words of Woman Who Died in Giant Monkey Frog Mucus Ritual

    Jean-Marc Hero/Wikimedia Commons

    Natasha Lechner had applied the toxins of an Amazonian tree frog to burns on her skin on several previous occasions before the ritual which led to her death on March 8, 2019. But according to court testimony given by the last person to see her alive, Lechner’s reaction to the “medicine” in her final ceremony was alarming.

    “She felt faint quite quickly and she lay herself down in a kind of semi-recovery position,” Victoria Sinclair, a self-described spiritual teacher, told an inquest into Lechner’s death on Tuesday morning. “Then she sat up and grabbed my arm and just looked at me and said: ‘It’s not good.’”

    Lechner, 39, died during a shamanic “Kambo” ritual in Sinclair’s apartment in the town of Mullumbimby in the Australian state of New South Wales. Sinclair said Lechner was conducting the ceremony, which involves making small burns in the skin and applying poison to them to induce severe vomiting or “purging.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sudan’s two warring generals agree to seven-day truce ‘in principle’

    May 2, 2023
    News

    15-Year-Old Equestrian Star Killed In Tragic Accident During Competition, Officials Say

    May 2, 2023
    News

    DeSantis Expands Death Penalty In Florida To Cover Child Rapists, Setting Up Supreme Court Showdown

    May 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sudan’s two warring generals agree to seven-day truce ‘in principle’

    May 2, 2023
    News

    15-Year-Old Equestrian Star Killed In Tragic Accident During Competition, Officials Say

    May 2, 2023
    News

    DeSantis Expands Death Penalty In Florida To Cover Child Rapists, Setting Up Supreme Court Showdown

    May 2, 2023
    News

    King Charles’ Reign in Britain May Be Secure, but the Future Abroad is Uncertain, says Lord Ashcroft.

    May 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy