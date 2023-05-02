Molly-Mae Hague reveals she has spent three DAYS dressed in pyjamas

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she spent three days dressed in pajamas enjoying the ‘laziest holiday ever’ with baby Bambi.

The 23-year-old Love Islander took to Instagram where she uploaded a selfie to her Stories showing herself dressed in nightwear.

Ever the fashionista, Molly-Mae opted for a pair of chic brown ribbed long-sleeved pajamas and sat down with one of her beloved cats for the mirror photo.

The new mom – who shares her baby girl with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury – captioned the photo, “I’ve been wearing pajamas for three days.”

Molly-Mae also shared a sweet photo of her 14-week-old daughter Bambi on her play mat, while the influencer ate an egg and bacon bagel and an iced coffee.

Relaxed: Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she spent three days dressed in pajamas enjoying the ‘laziest holiday ever’ with baby Bambi

PLT’s creative director also posted the photos to her home account, adding, “Moments from the luziest couch ever.”

Still in her pajamas, Molly-Mae then spoke to her followers in a video, reiterating that she had enjoyed “the laziest holiday ever.”

She admitted, “For the life of me I can’t remember the last time I got to my story and spoke, like I feel really weird about this because it’s been so long.

“Hope you guys are doing well, this has literally been me for three days in a row. I’ve had the laziest holiday ever, it was unreal.’

Molly-Mae’s low-key weekend came after she and boyfriend Tommy, who rose to fame on the show in 2019’s fifth series, flew business class to Dubai for a typically lavish holiday with their bundle of joy.

In true reality star fashion, the influencer documented the holiday in forensic detail and gave fans a glimpse of their posh activities, which included an incredible yacht trip, visits to the UAE’s beautiful beaches and chill-out time poolside at their hotel.

During their break in Dubai, Molly-Mae was praised by fans for showing off her “natural post-baby body” while sharing photos from the family outing.

The influencer put on a white bikini for a boat trip with baby Bambi and beau Tommy.

Cosy: The Love Islander, 23, took to Instagram where she uploaded a selfie to her Stories showing herself dressed in sleepwear

Adorable: Molly-Mae also shared a sweet photo of her 14-week-old daughter Bambi on her play mat, while the influencer ate an egg and bacon bagel and an iced coffee

After posting the photo to Instagram, her followers flooded the comment section with gushing comments, saying it was “refreshing to see.”

Molly-Mae, who gave birth to her first child in January, also opened up about her post-baby figure in a recent YouTube video, admitting that her insecurities make her “so sad.”

She flew to Nice, France, earlier this month for a shoot with PrettyLittleThing, but admitted she was “unprepared” for how she might feel and was “too hard” on herself.

During her candid video, Molly-Mae explained, “I had a bit of a slump in the afternoon just because it was a lot to take in.

“That was my second day without Bambi and I think I keep forgetting I’m only three months postpartum.

“I hadn’t really prepared for how I would feel during a photo shoot. I think I hadn’t fully prepared myself for how I would feel during a photo shoot three months after giving birth.’

Outing: It comes after Molly-Mae and Tommy enjoyed a lavish vacation in Dubai with Bambi, where Molly-Mae was praised by fans for showing off her ‘natural post-baby body’

The influencer said she is “definitely way too hard on herself” as her body has changed so much since welcoming her baby.

Molly-Mae continued: “I know I keep going on and on about it, but my body, it’s just so different now and I had a baby three months ago.

“Obviously my body just turned into a kid and I’ve definitely forgotten that and I’m definitely way too hard on myself.

“Every outfit I wore, I looked at myself like ‘Oh my god.’ One way to describe it is that it makes me so sad about how I looked at my body before I had Bambi.”