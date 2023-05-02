The Best Credit Builder Loans May 2023

Our experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Having a good mix of credit types is one way to improve your credit score. While you may have several credit cards, installment loans are expensive and often inaccessible for those with bad credit. To address this, some lenders offer credit builder loans, which require borrowers to pay off their loans before they get the money. These loans pose little risk to lenders, so borrowers with bad or no credit can qualify.

Whether you want to add an installment loan to your credit report or you’re looking to build credit from scratch, these loans are a great option if you want to see your credit score rise.

The Best Credit Builder Loans of May 2023

Self Credit Builder Account – Product Name Only: Most widely available loanCredit Strong Instal Accounts – Product Name Only: Longest payment termsDigital Credit Union Credit Builder Loan – Product Name Only: Lowest interest ratesMoneyLion Credit Builder Plus Loan – Product Name Only: Most additional perks

The Best Credit Builder Loans

Methodology: How We Choose the Best Credit Builder Accounts

The most important factors determining which credit builder loans were the “best” were availability, flexibility, and affordability (the -bility trinity, if you will). Loan providers with more state availability did better than regional providers, even if the regional loans had lower APRs. Lenders also had to report your payments to all three credit bureaus, not just one or two.

Flexibility looks at the types of plans the lender offers, including limits, monthly payments, and payment periods. It also considers the borrower’s ability to pay off their loans early or cancel their account before their loan is fully paid off. All these loans let their borrowers pay their loans early without penalty. Additionally, all lenders, except for MoneyLion, will not penalize you for canceling your account before your total amount is settled.

The third factor is affordability, which comes down to how much money you spend to build credit. This can be factored into interest paid, origination fees, or any additional costs, such as membership fees and early cancelation fees.

Some of these services also have additional perks, such as Self’s secured credit card or MoneyLion’s credit monitoring. While we folded these into our considerations, they are less important than the core product. Those perks can be found elsewhere at a better price point. You can find our guides for the best credit cards for bad credit and best credit monitoring services here.

Credit Builder Loan Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Do credit builder loans require credit checks?

None of the loans included on this guide will trigger a hard inquiry on your credit report. However, some companies will request checking bank account information and may base their rates on the information they see on those accounts.

How long does a credit builder loan last?

Most credit builder loans have payment periods between 12 and 48 months, though you can find some loans that last longer. Longer terms usually aren’t for people looking to build personal credit. Instead, they’re often geared toward people preparing to apply for a business loan.

You can also manually shorten the payment period by paying more than the minimum amount each month. That will decrease the interest you pay but will also lessen the payments that get reported to your credit report.

How quickly will a credit builder loan fix my credit?

If you had no credit before your credit builder loan, you will likely see an immediate boost to your credit report if you sign up for one. However, these loans don’t “fix” your credit in the sense that it cannot remove negative information from your credit report. It can only add positive information on top of whatever already exists on your credit report. If your credit report has a delinquency or two, those will continue hurting your credit score until they drop off your credit report seven years after they were first reported.

Are there alternatives to a credit builder loan?

Becoming an authorized user on a friend or family member’s credit card is one way to build credit. As an authorized user, you get a credit card in your name. The primary cardholder is responsible for settling your charges when you use the card.

You can apply for a secured credit card instead if this isn’t an option. Providers of these cards will have you make a security deposit when you open the card. You will be borrowing from this money, so your deposit amount will become your credit limit. The security deposit also acts as collateral for the lender if you default on your payments. Because the lender lets you borrow from the money you already gave them, you pose minimal risk to them so that they can accept applicants with bad credit or no credit.

Can I pay off credit builder loans early?

Yes, you can generally make payments on your loan that exceed your normal monthly amount. In doing so, you pay your loan off quicker and reduce the interest you pay. On a traditional loan, this would be ideal. However, because this loan aims to build credit, it’s more advantageous to make the scheduled payments to get the full benefit that the payment history grants.

If you need to make payment early, you can. Some lenders will charge a penalty fee to do so. None of the services included on this guide will charge you for paying off your loans early.

How do credit scoring algorithms calculate credit scores?

Your credit score is calculated based on information on your credit reports, assembled by the three major credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. How that information is crunched into your credit score depends on which credit scoring model you look at: usually VantageScore or FICO. The main factors that contribute to your credit score are your payment history, credit balances, and length of credit history.

Most Widely Available

Self

Better Business Bureau rating: B

Rate: Self Credit Builder Account

Why it stands out: Self Credit Builder Account is one of the more established loan providers and one of the few providers that operate in all 50 states. It has four plans available, from small to extra large, that range from $25 per month to $150 per month.

One of Self’s most significant benefits is its Self Visa® Credit Card, which borrowers can qualify for after three months of on-time payments and $100 deposited. The Visa credit card is secured by the money you have already deposited on your credit builder loan.

This card may not come with the lowest APR compared to other cards — it bounces around Self Visa® Credit Card – Regular APR, but it’s another credit-building tool available to you as a Self customer. Remember that your credit limit on this card will not be terribly high since it’s based on the money you’ve already deposited. You will want to be careful how you use it so you don’t upset your credit utilization ratio, which will hurt your credit score and defeat the purpose of taking this loan out in the first place.

Monthly PaymentPayment TermTotal SavingsAPR$2524 months$52015.92%$3524 months$72415.97%$4824 months$99215.72%$15024 months$307615.88%

You can find our full, in-depth Self credit builder loan review here.

Highest Loan Amount

Credit Strong

Better Business Bureau rating: B

Rate: Credit Strong Instal Accounts – Regular APR

Why it stands out: Credit Strong Instal Accounts – Product Name Only is almost as widespread as Self, with availability in 48 states (not available in Vermont or Wisconsin). Credit Strong offers three credit-building products: Revolv, Instal, and CS Max. Revolv is Credit Strong’s subscription-based revolving line of credit and CS Max services customers looking for business credit or large personal loans.

Credit Strong’s Instal accounts are its credit builder options, offering three plans with varying payment amounts and terms:

Monthly PaymentPayment TermTotal SavingsAPR$2848 months$1,01015.61%$3836 months$1,10015.73%$4824 months$1,00015.51%

Note: You can make higher monthly payments, which will shorten the payment period and reduce the interest you pay. However, a shorter payment period will reduce the reported payment history on your credit reports.

Lowest Interest Rates

Digital Credit Union

Better Business Bureau rating: A+

Rate: Digital Credit Union Credit Builder Loan

What stands out: Digital Credit Union Credit Builder Loan offers a good amount of flexibility with its credit builder loans, with loan amounts ranging from $500 to $3,000 over 12 to 24 months. The APR for these loans is steady at 5%, though DCU notes that it can change anytime. Your money will also earn dividends in the savings account DCU puts your money in.

The biggest downside to DCU is its exclusivity. You have to be a member of Digital Credit Union to qualify for this loan, and membership is quite limited. DCU is available to a handful of organizations and communities around New England. It also partners with over 800 workplaces to give employees DCU memberships. You can find the full list of DCU membership qualifications here.

That said, you can access a DCU membership by joining one of the affiliated organizations listed on DCU’s website since they aren’t region-specific. Most of these organizations don’t have any location requirements, just a membership fee. You hold a DCU membership for life, so even when your membership at one of the listed organizations expires, you’ll still be a DCU member. Your family will also be eligible for memberships.

Most Additional Perks

MoneyLion

Better Business Bureau rating: D

Rate: MoneyLion Credit Builder Plus Loan and MoneyLion Credit Builder Plus Loan – Fees Display

Why it stands out: MoneyLion Credit Builder Plus Loan offers one plan, a $1,000 credit builder loan that you pay off in 12 months. Calculating the APR can be tricky. MoneyLion offers rates as low as 5.99%, though they can also be as high as 29.99% based on the information you provide in your application, primarily information from your primary checking account.

The biggest drawback to MoneyLion’s loan is that you have to pay a monthly $19.99 membership fee to access the credit builder loan. While these costs add up throughout your loan, your membership gets you services in addition to the credit builder loan. It comes with an investment account, deposit account, and credit monitoring services with TransUnion.

Credit Builder Loans That Didn’t Make the Cut

We considered quite a few loans for this list. The following products offer pretty good rates, but they’re a little too niche to be called the “best credit builder loans.”

Kikoff Credit Builder Loan: Kikoff has some great rates which beats some of the credit builder loans we included. It’s also available in 49 states, excluding Delaware. Our biggest problem with Kikoff, and the reason it didn’t get picked, is because Kikoff only reports its loan to two of the three major credit bureaus. You can find our full Kikoff credit builder review here.

Republic Bank: We considered this provider because of its multiple payment plans and decent rates. The reason it didn’t make the cut is accessibility. Republic Bank’s loan is only available in five states: Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Metro Credit Union: Metro Credit Union offers lower rates than DCU at 4.1%. Its credit builder loan can go as high as $3,000 with payment plans as long as 24 months. Unfortunately, Metro Credit Union is even more exclusive than DCU because it doesn’t have that affiliated organization workaround. MCU will also pull a hard inquiry on your credit if you apply.

One takeaway from these honorable mentions is that many local banks provide pretty decent rates compared to the lenders offering nationwide credit builder loans. If you don’t see a credit builder loan that checks off your boxes, check with your local credit unions or banks to see if they offer what you need.

What Is a Credit Builder Loan?

When you take out a credit builder loan, the creditor sets aside the money you “borrow” in a savings account. As you repay your loan, the creditor reports your payments to the three main credit bureaus. This builds positive payment history, a key component of your credit score calculations. Once you reach a certain number of payments or pay the loan off entirely, the creditor returns a portion of the money to you.

Since the creditor keeps the money until it’s paid off, they’re not at a massive risk of losing money. This means it can approve people with low credit scores or no credit. They also generally charge lower interest rates than traditional loans.

Because of the way these loans work, they are often marketed as savings accounts since you put money away in increments that you’ll receive later. Many of these loans charge interest, so you’ll get back less than you put in. If you’re looking for a savings account, there are better places to look.

Who Offers Credit Builder Loans?

You can find credit builder loans from various financial institutions. However, larger banks like Bank of America or American Express usually don’t offer these loans, though they often offer secured credit cards, another credit-building product. Here are some places you may find a credit builder loan:

Credit unionsLocal banksOnline lenders

How a Credit Builder Loan Helps Improve a Credit Score

The main reason that credit builder loans are such an effective tool to build credit is that they’re available to sub-prime borrowers, people with low or no credit scores. It’s not an incredible revelation that building credit can be a counterintuitive process since you often need credit to build credit. However, with no credit requirements, they get your foot into the credit-building door.

Once approved for this loan, you can start building your payment history, which makes up roughly 35% of your FICO score and 40% of your VantageScore. If this is the first credit account reported on your credit report, you’ll likely see a sharp increase in your credit score. If you’re trying to rebuild credit after damaging it in some way, you’ll see more muted gains. That’s because building credit from scratch is often easier than rebuilding credit.

Can a Credit Builder Loan Hurt Credit?

In most cases, if you make your payments as agreed and close out your credit builder loan when your payment term ends, the worst-case scenario is your credit score stays the same. However, there are a few situations where your credit score may decrease.

While providers aren’t technically at risk if you miss a payment, many still report late payments to the credit bureaus. Delinquencies on your credit report can severely damage your credit for up to seven years, at which point they fall off your report.

If you already have excellent credit, you may actually hurt your credit score by taking out a credit builder loan. One factor that credit scoring models like FICO and VantageScore take into consideration is the average age of your credit accounts.

Let’s say you’ve had one credit card for three years and another for five years. Your average age of accounts is four years. You then take out a credit builder loan with a two-year payment term, which drags down the average age of your accounts to three years. In this scenario, the additional payment history will likely outweigh the damage you do to your average age of accounts, so your credit score will increase overall. However, a it may do more harm than good on a more established credit report. That’s why you should only be looking at these products if you need them.

Credit builder loans are a great tool to build credit. However, it’s important to note that these should be a means to an end. Your loan provider might offer you additional perks, so you stick around, but once you’ve built your credit to a certain level, there are better, cheaper ways to continue building credit. If you’re not sure you can keep up with the monthly payments, it might be smart to find another way to build credit because missing those payments will set you further back than where you started.

