Russia says ‘no alternative’ to its Karabakh mediation after US initiative

NNA – Russia on Tuesday responded to US-hosted peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week saying there was “no alternative” to a deal that Moscow signed with the two warring countries in 2020.

“For the moment, there is no other legal basis that would help a resolution. There is no alternative to these trilateral documents,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Initiatives to lower tensions in the region “are possible above all on the basis of the trilateral documents signed with Russia,” he said.

The United States this week is hosting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, seeking to quell recent tension over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. — AFP

================= L.Y