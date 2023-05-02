Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russia says ‘no alternative’ to its Karabakh mediation after US initiative

    By

    May 2, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Russia on Tuesday responded to US-hosted peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week saying there was “no alternative” to a deal that Moscow signed with the two warring countries in 2020.

    “For the moment, there is no other legal basis that would help a resolution. There is no alternative to these trilateral documents,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

    Initiatives to lower tensions in the region “are possible above all on the basis of the trilateral documents signed with Russia,” he said.

    The United States this week is hosting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, seeking to quell recent tension over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. — AFP

     

    ================= L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sudan’s two warring generals agree to seven-day truce ‘in principle’

    May 2, 2023
    News

    15-Year-Old Equestrian Star Killed In Tragic Accident During Competition, Officials Say

    May 2, 2023
    News

    DeSantis Expands Death Penalty In Florida To Cover Child Rapists, Setting Up Supreme Court Showdown

    May 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sudan’s two warring generals agree to seven-day truce ‘in principle’

    May 2, 2023
    News

    15-Year-Old Equestrian Star Killed In Tragic Accident During Competition, Officials Say

    May 2, 2023
    News

    DeSantis Expands Death Penalty In Florida To Cover Child Rapists, Setting Up Supreme Court Showdown

    May 2, 2023
    News

    King Charles’ Reign in Britain May Be Secure, but the Future Abroad is Uncertain, says Lord Ashcroft.

    May 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy