Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati broaches general situation, bilateral ties with Qatari Ambassador, discusses public affairs with MPs Abdullah and Solh, meets Head of National Committee for UNESCO

    May 2, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday welcomed at the Grand Serail Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Sahlawi, with whom he discussed the country’s general situation and bilateral relations between both countries.

    Caretaker Premier Mikati also received at the Grand Serail “Democratic Gathering” MP Bilal Abdallah, who said on emerging that he discussed with the Premier an array of public matters, mainly those related to the government hospitals’ employees’ dossier, municipalities’ employees, and prisoners’ medical services.

    Mikati later received MP Yanal Solh, who said that he discussed with the Premier the economic situation in general, and the agricultural crisis that the Bekaa region is currently enduring.

    The Premier also met with the President of the National Committee for UNESCO, Lawyer Shawki Sassin, who said on emerging that the meeting came to follow up on some issues related to the work of the commission, especially amid the stifling conditions the country is going through.

     

