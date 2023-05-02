Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri meets US Ambassador in Ain al-Tineh, broaches security situation with GS’s Baissari, receives further congratulatory cables on occasion of holy Fitr Feast

    By

    May 2, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, with whom he discussed the current general situation, the latest political developments and the bilateral relations.

    Speaker Berri also received a delegation representing the “Fifty Fifty” organization and the Civil Coalition for Women’s Quota.

    The delegation presented the Speaker with a proposed law aimed at achieving gender parity in municipal councils by amending some articles of Law No. 665 of December 29, 1997.

    This afternoon, Berri met with Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, with whom he discussed the general situation, especially the security one.

    On the other hand, Berri received further congratulatory cables on the occasion of the holy Eid Al-Fitr, notably from the President of the Republic of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki,  Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia’ al-Sudani, Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council, Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf, and Speaker of the National People’s Assembly of Algeria, Ibrahim Boughali.

     

    ===================== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sudan’s two warring generals agree to seven-day truce ‘in principle’

    May 2, 2023
    News

    15-Year-Old Equestrian Star Killed In Tragic Accident During Competition, Officials Say

    May 2, 2023
    News

    DeSantis Expands Death Penalty In Florida To Cover Child Rapists, Setting Up Supreme Court Showdown

    May 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sudan’s two warring generals agree to seven-day truce ‘in principle’

    May 2, 2023
    News

    15-Year-Old Equestrian Star Killed In Tragic Accident During Competition, Officials Say

    May 2, 2023
    News

    DeSantis Expands Death Penalty In Florida To Cover Child Rapists, Setting Up Supreme Court Showdown

    May 2, 2023
    News

    King Charles’ Reign in Britain May Be Secure, but the Future Abroad is Uncertain, says Lord Ashcroft.

    May 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy