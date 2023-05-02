Berri meets US Ambassador in Ain al-Tineh, broaches security situation with GS’s Baissari, receives further congratulatory cables on occasion of holy Fitr Feast

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, with whom he discussed the current general situation, the latest political developments and the bilateral relations.

Speaker Berri also received a delegation representing the “Fifty Fifty” organization and the Civil Coalition for Women’s Quota.

The delegation presented the Speaker with a proposed law aimed at achieving gender parity in municipal councils by amending some articles of Law No. 665 of December 29, 1997.

This afternoon, Berri met with Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, with whom he discussed the general situation, especially the security one.

On the other hand, Berri received further congratulatory cables on the occasion of the holy Eid Al-Fitr, notably from the President of the Republic of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia’ al-Sudani, Speaker of the Iranian Shura Council, Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf, and Speaker of the National People’s Assembly of Algeria, Ibrahim Boughali.

===================== L.Y