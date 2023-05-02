TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

NNA – As per the announced schedule, TotalEnergies in agreement with its partners ENI and QatarEnergy has signed a firm contract with Transocean to hire the drilling rig that will drill an exploration well on Block 9 offshore Lebanon, as soon as possible in 2023.

With the mobilization of the teams, this is a new key step in the preparation of the operations.

The “Transocean Barents”, a semi-submersible drilling rig, will be mobilized in the continuity of its current operations in the British North Sea.

————————