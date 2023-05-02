Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

    May 2, 2023

    NNA –  As per the announced schedule, TotalEnergies in agreement with its partners ENI and QatarEnergy has signed a firm contract with Transocean to hire the drilling rig that will drill an exploration well on Block 9 offshore Lebanon, as soon as possible in 2023.

    With the mobilization of the teams, this is a new key step in the preparation of the operations. 

    The “Transocean Barents”, a semi-submersible drilling rig, will be mobilized in the continuity of its current operations in the British North Sea.

