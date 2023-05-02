How AI Could Lead to Inaccurate Breast Cancer Exams

Hero Images via Getty

You might not realize it, but you can probably be easily duped by AI. This isn’t a knock on you; it’s just human nature. In fact, a study published in April found that OpenAI’s ChatGPT could even greatly influence how you answer the Trolley Problem without you even realizing it.

With the recent boom of AI, we’re still grappling with how exactly these bots might impact society—and a new study found that they could cause harm in hospital rooms.

Researchers from Germany and the Netherlands published a paper Tuesday in the journal Radiology that found AI decision-making systems may impair the decisions of radiologists evaluating mammograms for signs of breast cancer—regardless of the physician’s level of expertise. The findings underscore how automation bias—the penchant for people to favor the decisions of automated decision-making systems—can unknowingly impact highly-educated doctors as well.

