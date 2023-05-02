Video: Watch: The stars celebrated designer Karl Lagerfeld during the “Met Gala” dinner in New York

Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    The famous annual “Met Gala” meeting, which gathered on Monday evening a large number of the most famous international stars in the fields of fashion, art shows, sports and politics, was a tribute to the “Caesar” of fashion, the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019.

    In a white Valentino dress, pop star Rihanna was, as usual, among the last passers-by on the carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan, at the famous Fifth Avenue, preceded by tennis champion Serena Williams and supermodel Karlie Kloss.

    The irony is that the three stars are pregnant, and it was announced on Monday evening that Williams and Kloss were pregnant.

    Rihanna told the crowd of cameras that she was “doing well” while her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, said he was “thrilled” to be a father.

    And the “Met Gala”, which is usually held on the first Monday in May, aims this year to fund the costume department of the museum (“The Costume Institute”), whose annual exhibition, starting from May 5, is a tribute to the late designer Lagerfeld, who is associated with His name is Chanel.

    The “Met Gala” was held for the first time in 1948, and it was for a long time reserved for the New York velvet class, but the editor-in-chief of “Vogue” Anna Wintour, who organized it from 1995, turned it into a meeting place for world celebrities in line with the spirit of the era of social networks.

