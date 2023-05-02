Lawsuit Claims HBO Max Stole Idea for ‘FBoy Island’

Hassen Salum/HBO Max

The beloved—albeit prematurely canceled—dating show FBoy Island may not be the legit brainchild of its former streaming platform HBO Max, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York.

A producer named Jack Piuggi of Flipp Productions is suing HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery, and other production companies for copyright infringement, arguing that they allegedly stole his concept for a documentary and turned it into FBoy Island, a dating show where women attempted to identify 24 men as womanizers (“FBoys”) or those genuinely seeking love. Piuggi also claims his ideas were used for the influencer documentary Fake Famous, which debuted on HBO in 2021.

Piuggi says he had been working with production companies Grand Street Media and Good For You Productions on developing a show called Instafamous when he first noticed his concepts in Fake Famous, which aired the following month, according to legal docs obtained by The Daily Beast.

