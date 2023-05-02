Trump Rape Jurors Hear About the Flight When Trump Groped Another Woman

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The former president’s rape trial moved into a pivotal phase on Tuesday, as jurors heard from a former businesswoman who reinforced E. Jean Carroll’s rape story—by testifying that Donald Trump shoved his hand up her skirt during a cross-country flight.

“Trump decided to kiss me and grope me,” testified Jessica Leeds, an 81-year-old woman who recalled a dreadful business flight to New York nearly four decades ago.

“There was no conversation. It was out of the blue… it was like a tussle… he was touching my breast. It was like he had 40 zillion hands,” Leeds said.

