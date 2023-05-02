How much will the coronation of King Charles III cost?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

British public opinion is divided over the coronation, as some welcome it while many criticize it for what they describe as a financial drain on taxpayers’ money during the cost of living crisis in Britain.

British preparations are in full swing for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III on May 6.

While many around the world are waiting to attend or watch the ceremony that attracts the interest of the British and foreigners who love news of the royal families, others are wondering about the exorbitant cost of the coronation ceremony at a time when Britain and the world are suffering from a grinding economic situation.

Although Buckingham Palace or the British government did not announce the cost of the coronation ceremony, experts in the royal family say it will cost about 100 million pounds, which is equivalent to 125 million US dollars.

British sources claim that this cost is the last figure after cutting coronation expenses due to the economic crisis.

The coronation costs coincide with an additional £369m to renovate Buckingham Palace with gold and bells and whistles.

The coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 was the highest for a royal family in history, amounting to 1.57 million pounds sterling, which is equivalent to the value of 56 million pounds sterling now, meaning that the coronation ceremony of her son Charles will cost twice that amount.