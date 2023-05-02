Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    Revealed when John Wick 4 will be available digitally

    John Wick: Chapter 4

    Lionsgate has announced that John Wick: Chapter 4 will be officially available digitally on May 23rd on digital streaming services, before making its way to DVD and Blu-ray on June 13th.

    John Wick fans who haven’t seen the sweet mayhem on movie screens will be able to enjoy a host of special features that come with the digital or physical versions of John Wick: Chapter 4, discussion sessions with film director Chad Stahelski and a look at the film’s production process.

    The digital edition will also offer a look at Keanu Reeves’ training for John Wick: Chapter 4 and how some of the movie’s fight scenes were executed.

    John Wick: Chapter 4 was a box office hit, grossing over $400 million worldwide, while John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum grossed $327 million.

