MEMPHIS, Tenn. – FOX13 Memphis on Tuesday reported that a man fired shots into the news station’s South Highland Street office before barricading himself inside a nearby burger restaurant.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:15 am, and the shooter reportedly used a rifle to fire into the building through security doors. No injuries have been reported.

According to Memphis Police, they were at the scene responding to an “armed party” at the Ubee’s restaurant located at 521 South Highland.

A guy fired shots towards our station this morning. You can see the bullet hole in the picture. He’s currently locked himself inside a nearby business. No employees or staff members were hit or injured @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Z4egWSW0sG

— Shelia O’Connor FOX13 (@SheliaOConnor) May 2, 2023

Officers are on the scene of a potential armed party at Ubee’s located at 521 South Highland. We ask that everyone stay out of the area until the situation has been resolved.

— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 2, 2023

A man shot through the glass front door of our station. NO ONE WAS INJURED. We were not inside, but FOX13 employees shared photos of the damage. SWAT is attempting to take the suspect into custody now. https://t.co/Be5Ea8198U pic.twitter.com/odInITHOUr

— Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) May 2, 2023

The suspect steamed a Facebook live video while he was barricaded inside the restaurant. Police took him into custody about two hours later.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

The suspect is in custody. https://t.co/W2D9FytBju

— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 2, 2023

The post Man With Rifle Opens Fire At FOX13 Memphis News Building appeared first on Breaking911.