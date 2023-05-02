‘Tonight Show’ Staffer Calls Out Jimmy Fallon for Ghosting Striking Writers

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

When Jimmy Fallon was asked at the Met Ball Monday night for his thoughts on the Writers Guild of America strike, he said, “I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, I support them all the way.” But according to one of his show’s staffers, that “support” did not extend to showing up on Tuesday when it was announced that NBC will stop paying them starting next week.

“He wasn’t even at the meeting this morning to tell us we won’t get paid after this week,” Sarah Kobos, who works as senior photo research coordinator for The Tonight Show, tweeted on Tuesday. She added, “@jimmyfallon please support your staff. Had fun bowling with ya last week, but a fun party won’t pay my rent.”

Kobos, who previously helped lead the fight for the Wirecutter union’s deal with The New York Times, clarified that she is not part of the WGA, and is therefore not a striking worker, but is among those whose jobs will be affected by the action.

