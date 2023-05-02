Buckingham Palace on lockdown after man arrested for throwing suspected shotgun cartridges on the…

The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested a man at the palace around 7pm tonight

Jacob Rees-Mogg was on live TV as officers staged a controlled explosion

Buckingham Palace is under lockdown after a man was arrested on suspicion of gun possession after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges on the ground outside the royal residence – just days after Charles’s coronation.

Met Police arrested the man around 7pm today after he approached the gates of the palace in central London. Witnesses said he was seen throwing a “number of items” onto the property’s grounds.

Cordons have been set up after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag that police reportedly detonated.

It is understood that none of the royal family was in the palace at the time of the incident.

Royal fans also started to set up camp along The Mall to get a front row seat at the historic event this weekend.

Police added that the items have been recovered and the man has now been taken into custody after it was found that he was also in possession of a ‘suspicious bag’.

A cordon has been placed and specialist agents are present to assess the item.

They said: ‘Officers quickly arrested a man around 7pm on Tuesday 2nd May after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace SW1 and threw a number of items – believed to be shotgun cartridges – onto the palace grounds.

A controlled explosion can be heard on live TV as police investigate a suspicious purse at Buckingham Palace. Jacog Rees-Mogg was presenting at the time

Officers stand guard at Buckingham Palace after a man threw a number of items – believed to be shotgun cartridges – onto the palace grounds

‘These have been recovered and will be taken for specialist investigation. There are no reports of shots or injuries.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon and will be arrested.

