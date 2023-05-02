Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    Study Reveals Which Math Teachers Are More Biased Against Girls

    May 2, 2023
    Study Reveals Which Math Teachers Are More Biased Against Girls

    By Yasemin Copur-Gencturk, Ian Thacker, Joseph Cimpian

    Math teachers who believe women no longer face discrimination tend to be biased against girls’ ability in math. This is what we found through an experiment we conducted with over 400 elementary and middle school math teachers across the United States. Our findings were published in a peer-reviewed article that appeared in April 2023 in the International Journal of STEM Education.

    For our experiment, we asked teachers to evaluate a set of student solutions to math problems. The teachers didn’t know that gender- and race-specific names, such as Tanisha and Connor, had been randomly assigned to the solutions. We did this so that if they evaluated identical student work differently, it would be because of the gender- and race-specific names they saw, not the differences in student work. The idea was to see if the teachers had any unconscious biases.

