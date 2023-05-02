USAA Bank savings account rates

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

USAA savings rates

USAA has two savings accounts: The most basic is the USAA Savings Account, and its premium option is the USAA Performance First Savings Account.

The USAA Savings Account pays USAA Savings Account, regardless of what your balance is.

USAA Performance First Savings Account has a tiered interest rate system. You don’t start to earn a decent rate until you have tens of thousands of dollars in your account — and even then, you could earn a much higher interest rate with an online bank that allows a smaller opening deposit.

The bottom line: USAA, which is known for strong VA mortgages and personal loans for military families, pays low interest rates on savings accounts. You might like USAA if you’re using its other products and want keep things simple — but if you’re only looking for high savings rates, this probably isn’t the account for you.

How USAA savings rates compare

We’ve compared USAA savings rates to interest rates at two other popular institutions for military members and their families: Navy Federal Credit Union and Pentagon Federal Credit Union.

Other USAA savings options

The USAA Youth Savings Account is an option for children under 18, with access and tools for parents. It pays USAA Youth Savings Account.

USAA also has CDs. Depending on the term, you will earn USAA Bank Certificate of Deposit (CD) on a USAA Bank Certificate of Deposit (CD). However, you must be willing to part with your money for the length of the term. And even though USAA CD rates are more impressive than its savings rates, you can still earn higher CD rates at other online banks.

USAA savings rates FAQ

Does USAA have a high-yield savings account?

USAA Performance First Savings Account may be considered a high-yield savings account, because you can earn more than the national average of FDIC National Deposit Savings Rates on high balances. However, you can still earn much better rates with other online high-yield savings accounts.

What is USAA’s checking interest rate?

You’ll earn USAA Classic Checking with USAA Classic Checking.

