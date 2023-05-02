USAA Bank review

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The bottom line: USAA Savings Account is one of the best banks for the military. Most notably, it has a strong checking account with a large ATM network, and it will also reimburse up to $10 in monthly out-of-network ATM fees.

Overall bank rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Savings4Checking4.25CD3.75Trustworthiness4Total4

Pros and cons

ProsCons

Products and services geared toward military members and their immediate family (spouses and children)

Free checking account

No monthly service fees

Variety of CD terms

Limited financial centers (CO, MD, NY and TX)Limited customer service availabilityLow interest ratesInterest compounded monthly, not daily

USAA Savings Account

The USAA Savings Account doesn’t charge any monthly fees. You can also get a free ATM card even though it’s a traditional savings account, which provides an easy way to access money in your account. It pays a low interest rate, though.

USAA Classic Checking Account

The USAA Classic Checking Account is USAA’s strongest bank product, and it’s especially a good choice if you want flexible ATM options.

USAA has 1,200 free ATMs and 100,000 USAA-preferred ATMs nationwide. You can make ten free withdrawals at USAA-preferred ATMs and get refunded up to $10 per month if you use an out-of-network ATM.

USAA Bank Certificate of Deposit (CD)

You may like USAA Bank Certificate of Deposit (CD) if you’re looking to explore a variety of term lengths — terms range from 30 days to 7 years.

USAA notably pays solid CD rates on 9-month, 18-month, 2-year, and 3-year terms. If you’re looking for short-term CDs under 1 year or long-term CDs over 3 years, other online banks will likely offer higher rates right now.

How USAA works

USAA is a diversified financial services group that has insurance, investing, banking, and retirement options. Bank products and services are provided by USAA Federal Savings Bank.

Membership is open to active or past military members. You may also join if you are the spouse or child of a military member.

USAA has financial centers in Colorado, Maryland, New York, and Texas. As of September 2022, the locations in Texas, Colorado, and Maryland have reopened. However, the financial center in New York remains temporarily closed due to COVID.

To receive customer service, call from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT on weekdays.

The USAA mobile app received 4.1 out of 5 stars in the Google Play Store and 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Apple Store.

USAA bank accounts are federally insured by the FDIC for up to $250,000.

Is USAA trustworthy?

USAA has a C- grade from the Better Business Bureau because it’s received 18 customer complaints on the BBB website that have not been resolved.

Keep in mind a good BBB rating doesn’t necessarily mean that your relationship with the company will be perfect. To get a better idea of whether a USAA is an ideal option, talk to friends or family about their experiences, or read online customer reviews.

USAA has been involved in a few recent controversies. In 2020, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said USAA broke the law by failing to establish and carry out an efficient compliance risk management program and IT risk governance program. In 2019, the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection required USAA to pay $12 million in a settlement that stated USAA did not stop automatic payments when customers requested.

USAA vs. Navy Federal

Active military, veterans, employees or retirees of the Department of Defense, and family members of any of the aforementioned groups are eligible to open accounts at Navy Federal.

If you prioritize finding a bank with a large branch presence, you might prefer Navy Federal over USAA. Navy Federal has 355 branches around the world. USAA only has offices in a few US states, England, Germany, and Luxembourg.

Your choice between Navy Federal and USAA could also depend on which checking account is a better fit for your needs.

The Navy Federal Free Active Duty Checking™ Account waives the monthly service fee if you set up a direct deposit within the first 90 days. Otherwise, your account will be converted to Free EveryDay Checking Account which has minimum balance requirements. You’ll have access to 30,000 free ATMs and get refunded up to $20 per month in out-of-network ATM fees.

The USAA Classic Checking Account is a free checking account with a USAA Classic Checking minimum opening deposit. It has access to 1,200 USAA ATMs, 100,000 USAA-preferred ATMs, and refunds up to $10 per month in out-of-network ATM fees.

USAA vs. PenFed

Pentagon Federal Credit Union is another financial institution that offers services for military members and their families. You can be a member of the credit union if you are military, an employee of an eligible association or business, an employee of certain US government agencies, a worker or volunteer at the American Red Cross, a resident of certain areas, or a family member of anyone who falls into one of these groups.

Your decision between the two may boil down to which has a branch in your state. Pentagon Federal Credit Union has 50 branch locations in 13 states, mainly on the East and West Coast. Meanwhile, USAA only has offices in a few financial centers in Colorado, Maryland, New York, and Texas.

Each financial institution offers a distinct checking account. Deciding between these two might hinge on which account features stand out the most to you.

Pentagon Federal Credit Union charges a $10 monthly fee on the Pentagon Federal Credit Union Access America Checking Account unless you meet certain requirements each month. The USAA Classic Checking Account doesn’t charge any monthly service fees.

If you meet the monthly requirements though, the Pentagon Federal Credit Union Access America Checking Account pays 0.15% APY on daily balances of less than $20,000 and 0.35% APY on daily balances of $20,000 up to $50,000.

Frequently asked questions

Can anyone open a USAA bank account?

No, you must meet certain membership requirements to open an account with USAA. Membership is open to active or past military members. You may also join if you are the spouse or child of a military member.

Do you need money to open a USAA bank account?

You need at least $25 to open a savings or checking account. An initial deposit of USAA Bank Certificate of Deposit (CD) or more is required to open a CD.

Is USAA a good bank?

If you or a family member are active or past military, USAA could be a good choice. USAA offers a wide range of products, including bank accounts, investment accounts, insurance, loans, and mortgages.

USAA is also a better fit for people who want online and mobile access to their bank. It doesn’t have many financial centers throughout the US.

Is USAA a bank or a credit union?

Bank products and services are provided by USAA Federal Savings Bank, so it’s a bank, not a credit union.

