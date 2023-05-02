15-Year-Old Equestrian Star Killed In Tragic Accident During Competition, Officials Say

Officials have confirmed that a young equestrian star from Florida died over the weekend in a tragic accident. Hannah Serfass, who was 15 years old, was practicing her riding and jumping skills at Fox Lea Farms in Sarasota when the incident occurred.

According to the United States Equestrian Federation, Serfass was halfway through her exercise when the horse she was riding, a 12-year-old gelding named Quaxx, awkwardly planted its foot and leaned forward, causing her to fall off. Tragically, the horse then fell on top of Serfass’s head.

Onlookers at the scene were quick to rush to her aid, and emergency crews arrived shortly afterward to take her to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. However, Serfass was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Quaxx was unharmed.

“Hannah from Webster, Fla., was a very talented up-and-coming young rider who trained with Robin Swinderman,” the US Equestrian Federation said in a statement. “She was known for her passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic. The USEF, USHJA, and Fox Lea Farm team wish to extend our deepest condolences to Hannah’s family, support team, and friends. The Federation takes every accident very seriously and will be reviewing the accident thoroughly to learn what we can do to minimize risk and increase safety in equestrian sport.”

