Wed. May 3rd, 2023

    News

    Feminist Author Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Drink At Rep. Matt Gaetz At Wine Festival

    By

    May 3, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Feminist Author Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Drink At Rep. Matt Gaetz At Wine Festival

    According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman in Florida has been arrested and charged with battery on an elected official for allegedly throwing a glass of wine at Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival in Miramar Beach, Florida on Saturday.

    The woman, Selena Jo Chambers, told investigators that she tripped and accidentally spilled a drink on Gaetz, but Gaetz alleged that Chambers and another female had been cursing at him and recognized him as a United States Representative. He further claimed that Chambers began loudly swearing at him, thrusting her drink in the air, and then threw the container, soaking both him and another person.

    Chambers, who is a self-described ‘feminist horror story author,’ was arrested and charged with felony battery on an elected official. Her friend, who was with her, was not arrested. Chambers was later released on $1,000 bond.

    “We cannot allow an environment where you can throw things at elected officials because you don’t like them,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “No matter your political affiliation, this is not the way to conduct yourself and will not be tolerated in Walton County.”

    The post Feminist Author Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Drink At Rep. Matt Gaetz At Wine Festival appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Police across Europe make 150 coordinated raids against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Witness: Israeli forces demolish two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank

    May 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Police across Europe make 150 coordinated raids against ‘Ndrangheta mafia

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Salts Developed by Researchers for Affordable and Effective CO2 Capture

    May 3, 2023
    News

    Witness: Israeli forces demolish two Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank

    May 3, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Zelensky In Surprise Visit To Finland For Nordic PM Summit

    May 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy