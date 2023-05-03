According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, a woman in Florida has been arrested and charged with battery on an elected official for allegedly throwing a glass of wine at Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., during the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival in Miramar Beach, Florida on Saturday.

The woman, Selena Jo Chambers, told investigators that she tripped and accidentally spilled a drink on Gaetz, but Gaetz alleged that Chambers and another female had been cursing at him and recognized him as a United States Representative. He further claimed that Chambers began loudly swearing at him, thrusting her drink in the air, and then threw the container, soaking both him and another person.

Chambers, who is a self-described ‘feminist horror story author,’ was arrested and charged with felony battery on an elected official. Her friend, who was with her, was not arrested. Chambers was later released on $1,000 bond.

“We cannot allow an environment where you can throw things at elected officials because you don’t like them,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “No matter your political affiliation, this is not the way to conduct yourself and will not be tolerated in Walton County.”

The post Feminist Author Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Drink At Rep. Matt Gaetz At Wine Festival appeared first on Breaking911.