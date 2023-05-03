Oklahoma Rapist Sent Eerie Texts the Night Before 7 Bodies Were Found

Okmulgee County Sheriff/Oklahoma Department of Corrections/GoFundMe

Texts from Jesse McFadden’s final night alive have shed light onto what may have been going through the convicted rapist’s mind just before cops found his body and six others—including two missing teens—abandoned on his rural Oklahoma property.

Records show that McFadden, 39, was due in court Monday morning for a hearing on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and for possessing child pornography, but he never showed.

The woman central to that probe—who reportedly accused McFadden of sexting with her from his jail cell when she was 16—sent screenshots of eerie texts from McFadden to Fox 23. In the messages, he appears to blame her for not dropping the charges levied against him.

Read more at The Daily Beast.