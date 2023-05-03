Murder Suspect’s Lawyer Says CashApp Founder’s Autopsy Like a ‘Walgreens of Recreational Drugs’

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Twitter

The lawyer for Nima Momeni, the alleged murderer of CashApp founder Bob Lee, suggested the drugs in Lee’s system may have contributed to his death, following the release of an autopsy report on Tuesday.

Paula Canny, Momeni’s attorney, made the comments after a brief court appearance in which the suspect, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, agreed to delay his arraignment for two weeks.

The autopsy report showed Lee had cocaine and ketamine in his system at the time of his death on April 4. He had two stab wounds to his upper chest and a third injury on his leg, the New York Post reported.

