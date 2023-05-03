More drama for Farmer Wants A Wife: Farmer Brenton reveals a ‘heated’ behind the scenes moment

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

There was a lot of behind-the-scenes drama this week on Farmer Wants a Wife.

Sheep and rancher Brenton, 26, revealed his mother refused to show her face on camera during the family visits broadcast on Monday.

The episode introduced viewers to Brenton’s father and sisters as they decided which of his contestants would win a 24-hour date with him.

Brenton said things got “pretty heated” when his mom didn’t want to get involved, because she didn’t want to bond with a woman just to have her son break her heart.

“I mean, you really want your family to hang out with the girls,” he said told 7Entertainment.

Speaking of his mother’s decision not to appear on TV, he said, “(My family) had never been in front of a camera.

And mom didn’t want a camera on her because she didn’t want to get to know the other two ladies and then not pick them out and never see them again.

“So she decided not to show her face (at all).”

During the episode, his family chose to send fan favorite Sophie on an exclusive 24-hour date with Brenton.

Meanwhile, drama erupted on farmer Matt’s farm, as both Chelsea and Annabelle burst into tears when his family came over for an intimate luncheon to meet them.

Chelsea, 22, burst into tears from the stress as Matt’s father David comforted her.

Meanwhile, there was drama on farmer Matt’s farm, as both Chelsea (pictured) and Annabelle burst into tears when his family came over for an intimate luncheon to meet them.

Soon after at farmer Matt’s farm, Annabelle, 22, left the dining room table to cry in her bedroom – she was soon comforted by Matt.

“I never want to disappoint people and I don’t want to disappoint Matt,” Chelsea began.

“I know he wants me here, but I don’t have much time to figure out how I feel, but the other girls know how they feel,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Matt’s father David appreciated her honesty.

“There’s an honesty there and I appreciate that and she’s in tune with her feelings and that’s a good thing,” he told the camera.

Soon after, Annabelle burst into tears as she hid in her farmhouse bedroom, after leaving the dinner table with Matt’s parents.

Matt, 23, soon came in to comfort her and ask what was wrong.

“I think it’s just the heat. Like I felt really funny sitting out there and I feel really bad,” she began.

She started crying when she said she “struggled” on the show.

“I’m starting to have a hard time,” she said.

Matt comforted her and said that he loves her personality and who she is and that his parents will support him with whoever he wants to be with.

“Like I told you yesterday, just be who you are and that’s why I love you anyway. You’ve always tried to show me who you are and to be true to yourself,” he said.

His mother said she was afraid Annabelle wouldn’t be able to cope with life on the farm because it “isn’t glamorous.”

“I’m sorry I can’t finish that conversation — will she be willing to get hot and dirty and deal with it?” The farm is not a glamorous place,’ she said.

However, his parents chose to send Annabelle on the one-on-one 24-hour date with Matt.

“We actually chose to send Annabelle on that one-on-one date. I think all three of us felt that maybe Annabelle didn’t have the same chance or chance,” his father said.

Farmer Wants a Wife continues on Channel Seven on Sunday at 7pm