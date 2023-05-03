Anna Wintour has her own private TOILET at the Met Gala

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Anna Wintour’s glittering Met Gala is attended by some of the world’s biggest stars every year — but it seems even the fashion industry’s most high-profile celebrities aren’t worth sharing in a very special element of the soiree : the Vogue editor’s very private bathroom.

While guests of the annual event often make their way into the Metropolitan Museum’s public restrooms each year — with many even taking the opportunity to snap a single selfie with their fellow celebs in front of the booths — DailyMail.com can reveal why Anna , 73, has never been seen among the stars going to the bathroom.

The event’s hostess has a special restroom reserved exclusively for her all evening – an amenity so important to Vogue’s editor-in-chief that she even enlists a security guard to keep an eye on the bathroom and make sure none of them the other attendees can gain access.

“Anna has had her own toilet for years — she doesn’t like small talk and would no doubt be ambushed by tipsy celeb fans telling her how amazing she is,” a Met Gala insider revealed.

Anna Wintour has her own private bathroom at the Met Gala, DailyMail.com can reveal — and even enlists a guard to watch over it so other guests can’t get in

In previous years, the soiree’s public restrooms have been turned into a venue for taking illegal selfies and smoking cigarettes — activities that were prohibited under official Met Gala rules

In addition to guarding 73-year-old Anna’s toilet, security this year was also tasked with making sure no one lingered in the bathrooms as in previous years, an internal source revealed (photo Marc Jacobs, Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain, smoking in the toilets in 2017)

At previous Met Galas, social media photos had been strictly banned by Wintour — leading several stars to retreat to the restrooms to take a few illicit selfies and videos without worrying about the consequences.

As a result, the museum’s gender-neutral restrooms became the place to be for many guests in recent years, with images and videos on social media revealing celebrities like Ashley Graham, Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, and Cara Delevingne enjoying a raucous party within the bathrooms.

Taking selfies, gossip, and smoking cigarettes were all common occurrences in the less-than-glamorous public facilities.

This year, however, security was tasked with making sure none of the guests loitered in the toilets and, the insider shared, were urged to “move on” if anyone tried to take a picture or light a cigarette during their bathroom break.

“It got out of hand; some of the biggest stars were AWOL at dinner, having too much fun in the restrooms and leaving empty seats in the dining area,” the source explained.

But anyone hoping to try their luck at securing access to Anna’s personal toilet will have been frustrated by the presence of her special security.

“There was someone outside all evening, it would have been easier to get into Fort Knox than Anna’s toilet,” the source revealed.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Anna’s spokesperson for comment.

Past Met Galas have seen dozens of stars kick back in the bathrooms, including Bella Hadid, Lara Stone, Paris Jackson and Ruby Rose seen in 2017

At this year’s event, the once strict rules around social media were relaxed – with Instagram even playing host to a table of guests

Last night’s Met Gala was attended by a slew of celebrities — and seemed to herald a marked change in the once strict rules regarding social media posts.

In 2015, it was revealed that Anna had banned all selfies and social media at the soiree – a rule quickly broken by many of the A-star attendees.

Over the years, those strict restrictions have become increasingly lax, and during recent Met Galas, Instagram has even hosted a table at the event — suggesting that a social media ban would be all but impossible to enforce.

The social media giant, which is owned by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s company Meta, drew several big names for the evening, with Doja Cat, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, Ashley Graham and Jessica Chastain all joining the table of Instagram sat for the evening.

Other guests at this year’s event included Kim Kardashian, Cardi B — and pregnant pop star Rihanna, who was the last celebrity to arrive on the red carpet, about two hours after the arrivals were supposed to end.

And the 35-year-old wasn’t the only mother-to-be attending this year’s gala.

Both Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams used the high-profile event as the perfect opportunity to reveal their own surprising pregnancy news, with both women appearing on the red carpet with growing baby bumps on full display.

Speaking to influencer Emma Chamberlain during a red carpet interview, Karlie, 30, opened up to the “special” and “vulnerable” reveal, admitting she wasn’t quite sure how to dress her belly for the evening.

“I don’t know how to style a belly,” she said, explaining that she was last pregnant during the pandemic and therefore didn’t have to dress her belly for a red carpet.

Meanwhile, Serena, who attended alongside husband Alexis Ohanian, caused tongues when she showed off her own belly on the red carpet – before confirming the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post, which she playfully captioned: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala.’